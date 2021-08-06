A Regency-style manor house set amid orchards, woodland and lawns that was once an idyllic yoga retreat

Previously used as a yoga and spiritual retreat for people to unwind and connect with nature, Runcton Manor is an absolutely stunning period property in tranquil surroundings.

Divine inspiration has never been lacking at Runcton Manor, a fine country house predominantly Regency in style, but with 17th-century origins, before which a small monastery is believed to have existed on the site. The Manor is currently on the market through Jackson-Stops for offers over £4 million.

Its present owners who, in the mid 1990s, bought the Grade II-listed house set in almost six acres of lawn, gardens, river, orchard and woodland, three miles south-east of Chichester, have established the manor in recent years as a yoga and spiritual retreat where people have come to unwind and connect with nature.

Runcton Manor and its grounds, shielded by light woodland from the no-through village road, dominate the southern part of the conservation area around the pretty village of Runcton, which, despite its proximity to Chichester, has retained its peaceful rural character.

In the 1970s, the manor was owned by a local architect who built himself a contemporary house on the opposite side of the clear stream that traverses the grounds and passes under a pretty flint bridge over which a long driveway leads to the west front of the house.

To the north east, a courtyard of stables and outbuildings provides garaging and storage, beyond which a pathway leads to a productive kitchen garden.

Nearby, a heated swimming pool is concealed by high brick and stone walls and surrounded by stone-flagged surrounds planted with sedums, euphorbias and yuccas.

For sale through Mark Astley of Jackson-Stops in Chichester for ‘offers over £4m’, Runcton Manor offers 7,156sq ft of living space on three floors, currently arranged in an adaptable, multi-generational layout, with four/five reception rooms, two kitchen/breakfast rooms and domestic offices on the ground floor.

Above, there are four/five bedrooms and three bathrooms on the first floor; and three further bedrooms, a wet room and a sitting room on the second floor.

More accommodation is available in the stable annexe, where there is planning consent for further residential conversion.

Runcton: What you need to know

Location: Runcton is a village located 3 miles south of Chichester. The nearest train station is within Chichester, offering main line services.

Atmosphere: This pretty village has excellent access to the coast and has its own primary school, church, village shop, pub and excellent farm shop with an adjoining cafe.

Things to do: Nearby Chichester offers more in terms of shopping facilities, as well as a sports centre, tennis club, plus the award-winning Pallant House Gallery and Chichester Festival Theatre. There are also numerous sailing clubs within the area, plus beautiful sandy beaches at West and East Wittering.

Schools: The village primary school is North Mundham Primary School, with Kingsham Primary School and Chichester Free School also within the area and all rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. For secondary, Chichester High School and Meoncross School are good options.

