A hopelessly romantic beach hut in Cornwall that once hosted Kate Winslet, up for sale at £1.7 million

Popular with celebrities and surfers alike, The Beach Hut, in Millook, is a charming seaside home at quite a price — but it comes with its own stretch of beach and 40 acres of Cornwall.

Spectacular is often an abused word, but if there ever was a property that deserves the appellative is this seaside retreat in Millook Haven between Bude and Boscastle. It’s surely one of the prettiest houses for sale in Cornwall today.

For sale through John Bray & Partners, who are seeking offers in excess of £1.75 million, the Beach Hut enjoys long, glorious views of shingle, sea and towering cliffs that over the years attracted surf champions, film crews and a sizeable number of celebrities.

Built in 1929 as a tearoom, the property was converted in the 1980s and today has a romantic charm that complements the idyllic setting.

The open-plan studio interiors feature stripped wooden floors, exposed stone walls and a log burning stove, and open onto a covered veranda that’s the perfect place to relax and soak up the panorama.

The Beach Hut also comes with 40 acres of land, including 1.4 miles of linear beach, a surf shack and even an upturned wrecked boat.

Millhook Haven beach is deemed one of the finest left-hand point breaks in Europe, so it’s no wonder the Beach Hut has proven popular with surfers, but film crews have been guests just as often.

It’s occasionally been let as a location for TV commercials, films and photographic shoots, it has hosted, among others, Demi Moore and Kate Winslet, who stayed for a few nights after a Vanity Fair photoshoot.

‘The Beach Hut represents an incredibly exciting sale,’ says Josephine Ashby of John Bray & Partners. ‘It is the ultimate in romantic seclusion, magical for its lack of fuss, and this area of wild North Cornwall is a surf paradise.’

The Beach Hut is for sale at £1.75 million via John Bray & Partners — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Millook: What you need to know

Location: Millook is about two miles from Widemouth Bay and four miles from Bude

Millook is about two miles from Widemouth Bay and four miles from Bude Atmosphere : Set at the foot of the Penalt Cliff, Millook Haven Beach is a pebble and shingle beach popular with surfers.

: Set at the foot of the Penalt Cliff, Millook Haven Beach is a pebble and shingle beach popular with surfers. Things to do : Surf! But if you’d rather watch the waves than ride them, this is also a great place to sit and soak up the views. There’s also plenty of walking along the South West Coast Path and golf at Bude.

: Surf! But if you’d rather watch the waves than ride them, this is also a great place to sit and soak up the views. There’s also plenty of walking along the South West Coast Path and golf at Bude. Schools : Jacobstow Community Primary School, in Bude, is rated good by Ofsted

: Jacobstow Community Primary School, in Bude, is rated good by Ofsted