A seaside gem with sensational views that is ‘one of the very best coastal residences anywhere in Cornwall’

Billed as 'one of the best coastal properties anywhere in the country', this light-filled barn conversion is set in 35 acres and situated close to St Ives.

On the market for the first time, Trowan Farm near St Ives offers coastal views which would be hard to beat. The house comprises of two barns that have been recently converted and is set in 35 acres of pastures within the West Penwith Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

It is listed with Lillicrap Chilcott for offers in excess of £2.5 million

The agents describe the property as ‘one of the very best coastal residences anywhere in Cornwall, commanding simply stunning, far reaching, panoramic sea views’.

The two barns are connected by a modern, zinc-roofed sitting room which looks out over the Atlantic, with sun terraces either side, so you can enjoy both the sunrise and sunset in prime positions.

There are three comfortable bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms, all decorated in neutral tones and flooded with light.

The interior is modern, bright and airy, but it’s the outside space and surrounding natural beauty that makes this house special.

Accessed via a private lane, the property comes with 35 acres of pristine pastures and has direct access to the South West Coast Path.

Although the spot is secluded, there’s no need to fear being lonely, as the bright lights of St Ives are just 1½ miles away, so if you can draw yourself away from your private sunset terrace, there are several lovely pubs, bars and restaurants to enjoy.

There is also planning consent to build a new barn on the site, so there are lots of options to expand this Cornish haven — perhaps to provide additional accommodation or a business venture — or you may wish to keep it just as it is and enjoy the rolling fields and glorious ocean views without interruption.

