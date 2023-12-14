An enchanting Cornish house with stunning harbour views

This secluded property overlooks the historic church and harbour at the mouth of Mylor Creek, near Falmouth.

For those beguiled by the timeless magic of the oceans that swirl around this island of ours, there’s only one thing better than owning a house near the sea, and that’s owning a house near the sea with views to die for.

That’s exactly what we have on offer today, in the form of a superbly-located Cornish house whose very name sounds like you’re licking your lips: Lawithick.

Falmouth-based Jonathan Cunliffe quotes a guide price of £1.85m for the enchanting Lawithick at Mylor Churchtown, near Falmouth.

The house sits in a prominent position overlooking the historic church and harbour at the mouth of Mylor Creek, 1½ miles by water from Falmouth Harbour.

Recommended videos for you

There has been a house at Lawithick since 1227, when it may have housed the builders of the exquisite St Mylor parish church.

It then became a farm and, in the 1830s, was an inn called the Clinton Arms, which was closed down by a 19th-century vicar who thought too many of his flock were worshipping Bacchus, rather than God.

In 1931, Mr and Mrs Curnow moved into the house, farming six fields beyond the church and, during the Depression, opening a tea room in the garden.

More recently, Lawithick was owned by Vice-Admiral Sir James Jungius, who was Supreme Allied Commander Atlantic at NATO from 1975–77.

It has been beautifully renovated by the current owners, who bought it in 2006; the charming main house with its chalky-white façade offers three reception rooms, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a family kitchen and sits prettily in the centre of its grounds behind a private gated entrance.

A converted two-bedroom barn offers versatile additional accommodation with great letting potential.

Outside, densely planted borders of camellias, mimosas, rhododendrons and Mahonia provide total seclusion from the lane and the neighbouring properties.

Lawithick is listed with Jonathan Cunliffe at a guide price of £1.85m