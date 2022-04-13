A secluded farmhouse tucked away on the wild North Cornwall Atlantic coast with a detached barn conversion and access onto the south west coast path

Gloriously isolated and perched atop of a wooded valley just back from the North Cornwall coast you can find Lower Beeny Farmhouse and Beeny Barn.

Not to be confused with Trowan Farm — an equally stunning coastal home also nestled in the south west with a similar aerial view — Beeny Farmhouse is located near the fishing port of Boscastle on the North Cornwall coast.

Appearing on the market for the first time in 26 years, the property and its adjacent outbuildings offer a wonderful chance to really immerse yourself in rural coastal countryside, and will no doubt be especially lucrative for keen walkers, as access to the south west coast path can be reached by foot from the property.

The Grade-II listed, four-bed farmhouse is on the market via Lillicrap Chilcott for £1.75 million. Included in this sale is a wonderfully-presented, detached three-bed stone barn conversion, which provides fantastic over-flow guest accommodation, or potential for holiday rental.

Both properties are surrounded by eleven acres of fields, woodland and a range of agricultural barns including stores, workshops, an L-shaped barn and large agricultural barn.

Bordering National Trust land and set within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Beeny Farmhouse is believed to date from the late 16th century to early 17th century.

Granite mullioned windows laced in ivy stand under the rag slate roof, whilst inside are a wealth of farmhouse style period features, including slate flagged flooring, exposed beams in many the tall vaulted ceilings, organic stone walls and beautiful fireplaces.

The kitchen/dining room is especially charming, flanked by a red Aga on one side (which provides hot water to the property) and a large central island. Having tastefully and sympathetically converted much of the property in recent years, the present owners are selling a home which is as timeless as it is in keeping with its rugged and wild surrounding landscape.

The conservatory — which is accessed from the kitchen — is also especially pretty with mature grape vines trailing the ceiling lattices.

The 11 acres of grounds, fields and woodland, plus the numerous outbuildings provide a huge amount of exciting potential for buyers searching for their own slice of paradise in one of the country’s most sought-after counties.

Lower Beeny Farmhouse is currently on the market via Lillicrap Chilcott for £1.75 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Boscastle: What you need to know

Location: North Cornwall coast in an AONB, in-between Tintagel (3.6 miles to the south) and Bude (15 miles to the north).

Atmosphere: Boscastle is known for its picturesque harbour with day-to-day amenities and good local pubs.

Things to do: This section of North Cornwall’s coastline is truly spectacular, drawing in crowds of visitors each year. Explore the coastal foot path accessible from the property, Bossiney Cove Beach, and the ruins of Tintagel Castle which can now be accessed via a new suspended footbridge. Crackington Haven is located to the north of the property with a beautiful sandy beach, pub and cafe.

Schools: Boscastle Community Primary School and Otterham Community Primary School are both nearby.

See more property for sale in the area.