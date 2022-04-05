One of ‘the best coastal residences anywhere in Cornwall’ is up for sale for the first time ever

Hidden away near the Cornish coast, just a mile from St Ives, is Trowan Farm — a truly breathtaking double barn conversion that offers the very best of what Cornwall has to offer.

It’s hard to top a lot of the property we’re seeing coming out of Cornwall at the moment. We’ve had everything from houses right on the harbours-edge, to sprawling barns in need of renovation and gorgeous thatched idylls.

We’ve also dabbled our digital foot into the world of isolated properties for sale around the country — which you can read here — so this hidden gem in St Ives, which combines the two, is a real treat.

Situated in the West Penwith Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and just 1.5 miles from the coastal town of St. Ives, is Trowan Farm, which is amazingly on the market for the first time ever, via Lillicrapp Chilcott, for offers over £3 million.

The detached double barn conversion has been renovated to an outstanding standard, and its position within 35 acres of prime Cornish coastal countryside makes this sale incredibly exciting.

The agents overseeing the sale mirror this sentiment, claiming that:

“Seldom do properties in such a stunning position, with such a high level of specification and attention to detail become available anywhere in Cornwall, let alone so close to St Ives. The availability of Trowan Farm is quite genuinely a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

There is 1,800sq ft of accommodation on show here, with plenty of impressive areas, including the huge open-plan kitchen/dining space that occupies one of the barns.

There are three double bedrooms — all en-suite; whilst the beautiful, zinc roofed sitting room can be found in the interconnecting part between both barns, with huge sliding glass doors opening up to the garden where sunrise and sunset can be seen over the ocean — quite an impressive claim, when this is from the comfort of your own sofa.

The farm is believed to be one of the oldest farming landscapes in Europe, dating back over 2,000 years and it was owned for many years, around the early 19th century, by Edward Hain MP, who was a local prominent figure. Hain went on to be mayor of St Ives numerous times, as well as receiving a knighthood and honoured as the High Sheriff of Cornwall.

Any current-day potential buyers need not have such impressive credentials, but a love of the sea will put you in the right stead. The southwest coast path can be accessed from the property, whilst the golden beaches surrounding St Ives are just over a mile away.

Trowan Farm in all its isolated glory, really does prove that south-west is best.

Trowan Farm is currently on the market via Lillicrap Chilcott for offers over £3 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

St Ives: What you need to know

Location: North of Penzance and west of Cambourne on the coast. There is a rail station within the town which links to the main Paddington-Penzance line.

Atmosphere: The buzzing town is home to a flourishing art scene with the likes of the Tate St Ives calling this coastal idyll home. Surfing and other water sports are naturally hugely popular here, and there are numerous restaurants, bars, pubs and independent shops to explore.

Things to do: Visit the many glorious beaches that run along this stretch of coast, from Porthminster, Porthgwidden and Hayle Beach. Art-lovers will find themselves in heaven with the many independent galleries, studios and Tate St Ives dotted around the town. There are also a vast number of cafes, restaurants, pubs, walks and corners of Cornwall to explore.

Schools: St Ives Junior School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted and both St Ives Infant School and St Ives School are rated ‘good’. Further schooling options can be found closer to Truro.

