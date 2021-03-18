Seven splendidly isolated houses for sale across Britain, from £185,000 to £1.1 million

If you fancy getting away from it all — REALLY getting away from it all – our selection of houses in the middle of nowhere has gorgeous spots across the country.

Sitting in generous gardens just outside Kingussie is this five-bedroom house which will have metropolitan buyers looking to relocate wondering why they didn’t make the move years ago.

It’s a handsome building from the outside, but quite magnificently refurbished within — and the views of the Cairngorms are breathtaking.

As well as the main house there’s also a summer house, decked terrace and a double garage with a studio-cum-home office above — and it’s ideal for people who can’t quite bear to cut the cord. Kingussie station is actually within walking distance, and the main road up to Aviemore is within easy reach.

The agent’s marvellously unsubtle red arrow in one of these pictures cements the ‘middle of nowhere’ credentials of this gorgeous house, built in 1760 and called The Round House.

It’s in need of updating inside — there are huge swathes of 1970s-style wood panelling — but the guts of the house appear in good condition, given its age.

It’s ideal as a holiday home — it can sleep 10 people — but equally this could just be a wonderful rural home in a magnificently beautiful area, The Roseland Heritage Coast, south of Truro.

Remote and romantic… a dream location and views without compare,’ say agents Masson Cairns, and that is the appeal in a finely-honed nutshell.

At the heart of the property is a cottage with three bedrooms, a vaulted living room and an incredible Cairngorms location — yet in a spot which still gets 4G and broadband. (We won’t profess to being able to vouch for the available speed, if you’re thinking of it as a WFH spot.)

There’s huge potential to improve the place as well — not just in terms of updating the tired interiors, but also repairing and potentially rebuilding the dilapidated buildings on this one-acre site.

If you’re keen to get away from it all but in need of a lifestyle business to make ends meet, this pub/restaurant/B&B near Hawes could be the answer.

The purchase price buys the main three-bed farmhouse, plus guest house with three en-suite rooms and a separate holiday cottage.

Recent renovations have left the place in good condition, while the five acres of grounds mean that you’ll have plenty of space to call your own.

At the end of a one-way track, in the heart of Snowdonia and with view of the Rhinnog Mountains, is this converted barn.

There are two bedrooms and an acre of land, but it’s the views of the mountains which will draw people in here.

While it’s splendidly isolated, there is a pub five or six miles away — close enough, but not too close.

We’ll forgive you for rubbing your eyes and raising your brows at this extraordinary building — not least for the fact that it’s named ‘Rorke’s Drift Farm’, presumably named for the battle immortalised in the film ‘Zulu’.

The main house is three-bed home full of period details, from beamed ceilings to a barrel-vaulted cellar.

There is a three-storey barn, 30 acres of fields, space for a heli-pad and permission in place for converting the main house into a five-bedroom place. And we’d be remiss if we failed to mention the seven-seater Jacuzzi bath.

On the outskirts of a village in the south-west corner of the Isle of Wight, far from the tourist spots on the east, is this three-bedroom bungalow full of light.

There are three bedrooms and a beautiful open-plan living space with sliding doors opening onto gardens which wrap around the property.

The beach at Brook is just a few minutes walk, with the sandy, fossil-strewn beach at Compton also close by. There’s also a pub walking distance away in Hulverstone, giving this place a lovely balance between peace, seclusion and being able to get a drink.

