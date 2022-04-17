A secluded home on the shoreline of the Northumberland coast with spectacular views over Holy Island

Fenham Mill lies so close to the shoreline, that you can almost dip your toes in the water from the comfort of your own home.

You’d struggle to find a property quite as close to the sea as Fenham Mill, which sits on the shores of the Northumberland coastline in the Northumberland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty with views over Lindisfarne Castle and Bamburgh Castle.

Located within the Lindisfarne Nature Reserve — an area which offers remarkable bird watching, the five-bed property cuts a lonely figure along the wild landscape — and it couldn’t be more idyllic.

Currently on the market via Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £1.5 million, the property once formed part of the holdings of the Monastery at Lindisfarne.

Dating from the 1800’s, the house holds a wealth of period features indicative of its time; most prominent is the original overshot wheel and bedstones, enclosed by glass panels. Although this current structure dates from the 18th century, it is believed that a mill existed on the site long before, with evidence to suggest that the mill was confiscated from the monks by the Crown at the time of the Reformation.

An 1879 letting advertisement in the Berwick Advertiser states:

“Fenham Mill to let, with Entry at the 12th May next. Situate in the Parish of Holy Island, County of Northumberland. The Mill is in current working order, together with 16 Acres of excellent good Arable and Pasture Lands, with a good House and Suitable Buildings for the occupancy of the place, is within Two Miles of Beal Station, on the North Eastern Railway. 12th Feb. 1879”

Today, the property is a spacious home with a 38 ft sitting, dining and library, with vaulted ceilings, exposed timber beams and triple aspect views out over the stunning surrounding scenery. The views are so good that they could be mistaken for paintings.

Three bedrooms can be found on the ground floor, including the principal suite. The aforementioned open-plan living space, plus a striking large conservatory are located on the first floor, whilst the second floor houses the fourth and fifth bedrooms (currently set-up at a study).

Fenham Mill is currently on the market via Stags with a guide price of £1.5 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Berwick-upon-Tweed: What you need to know

Location: The property is located about 10 miles from Berwick-upon-Tweed, situated to the north.

Atmosphere: Day-to-day amenities can be found in Berwick-upon-Tweed, with its several supermarkets, high street shops, restaurants, cafes and schools.

Things to do: The Northumberland coastline is home to beautiful beaches, including those at Cocklawburn and Cheswick Sands. There are many great walking and cycling routes, plus golf available at Goswick Golf Club. Day trips to Holy Island, Bamburgh Castle and Lindisfarne Castle.

Schools: Holy Island Church of England First School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, The Grove Special School is also rated ‘outstanding’ and Berwick Middle School rated ‘good.’

