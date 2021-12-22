A secluded rural retreat in Hampshire with fantastic characterful accommodation in an unbeatable village location

In the vibrant village of West Meon sits Court House, a wonderfully secluded, Grade II Listed family home with a tennis court, stabling and water meadow. Penny Churchill takes a look.

Within the South Downs National Park, the Winchester office of Savills is handling the sale of Grade II*-listed Court House at West Meon, 12 miles from Winchester, a pretty village that takes its name from the sparkling chalk stream that winds its way through the South Downs and passes through the grounds of Court House.

Selling agent Steven Moore quotes a guide price of £2.95m for the former manor house of West Meon with 5½ acres of gardens and grounds, with a further 20 acres of let grazing and water meadows available by separate negotiation.

Built of flint with stone quoins and mainly red-brick dressings, the historic core of the house is a late-medieval, timber-framed hall with 16th-century alterations and, to the north and south, substantial 19th-century extensions.

Court House (not to be confused with the house of the same name in the neighbouring village of East Meon) offers 6,730sq ft of characterful accommodation including three main reception rooms, a snug, kitchen/breakfast room, two studies, a garden room, seven bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Worthy of note are the elegant drawing room and the splendid oak-beamed dining room in the oldest part of the house.

To the north, an attached period building, currently used as garaging and stores, could be adapted for alternative uses, subject to planning consent; within the grounds, with separate access from the no-through lane, a neat stableyard houses three loose boxes, a barn and large workshop.

West Meon: What you need to know

Location: West Meon is approximately 12 miles east of Winchester, just under 20 miles north of Portsmouth and roughly 20 miles south of Farnham. South West Mainline train services run from Winchester and Petersfield (approximately 9 miles).

Atmosphere: The vibrant village is nestled near the East Hampshire AONB and home to several independent shops including a butchers and village shop, plus the popular ‘The Thomas Lord’ pub.

Things to do: Fishing is excellent on the River Meon, which runs between the villages of East and West Meon and further country sporting is available across the South Downs National Park. Both Winchester and Petersfield are also easily accessible from the village which means there is plenty of choice for restaurants, shops, theatres and cinemas. Winchester is also home to the country’s largest farmers market which takes place twice a month.

Schools: West Meon Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School and East Meon Church of England Controlled Primary School both receive ‘good’ ratings from Ofsted. Excellent secondary options can be found closer to Winchester with Winchester College, St Swithun’s School for Girls and Peter Symonds Sixth Form College.

