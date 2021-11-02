A simply stunning eco home near Henley-on-Thames that offers state of the art living in an unspoilt rural environment

Traditionalists look away — or rather, don't — as we're sure Ossicles will capture the hearts (or at the very least instil a sense of admiration) of even the most diehard anti-modernists amongst us.

Set in the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is Ossicles — an eco home that beautifully fuses natural light, ingenious design and a playful blend of contemporary materials into its surrounding wild landscape.

It is the type of property that demands applause (if, you know, we were to go around applauding houses).

Even if you are the most die-hard traditional property-lover, it’s hard not to be charmed by this unique house that is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.75 million.

If you’re looking for something thatched and quirky — this is certainly not it. What it is, instead, is a feat of architectural design that manages to create a modern new build that A) doesn’t look like a complete eye-sore in its environment and B) has an energy efficient rating that doesn’t make you want to cry.

From the outside, the house looks as though it is almost flowing — caught mid motion and composed of sloping tin roofs that are juxtaposed against wood panelled walls and an impressive glass balcony that runs the length of the house.

Glass is a common component throughout the property as inside large panes of glass replace where walls would typically go – not so great if you want to hang pictures and artwork, but absolutely incredible if you’re looking to flood the space with light and create a unique living environment.

Floor to ceiling windows frame every room and in the vaulted living space, ‘L’ shaped windows assume position where part of the ceiling would be and cascade down the full double-height of the room.

The most impressive feature (okay, there are quite a lot — but this one is certainly worth mentioning) is the glass walkway that leads across part of the vaulted lobby to a suspended study.

It’s a beautiful design that elevates the internal accommodation space even further (just beware of small-humans smearing their grubby hands along it).

Four of the five bedrooms are located on the lower ground floor, all with a sliding glass wall that provides access out to the garden.

The principal suite is located on the first floor and complete with its bespoke wardrobes, vaulted ceiling and private balcony with views over the garden, really does assume the best position in the house.

The house is not in the least bit soulless or cold, as some modern homes can feel. Instead, it is undoubtedly stylish, cool and convenient — and might just sway even the most traditional amongst us.

Ossicles is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.75 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Henley-on-Thames: What you need to know

Location: Henley-on-Thames is a town in Oxfordshire set on the River Thames. It is approximately 9 miles from Reading and approximately 35 miles from Central London. The M4 and M40 are within easy reach and there is a railway station within the town which provides services to London Paddington.

Atmosphere: Henley is most famous for its annual Royal Regatta which brings in visitors from the beginning of the summer season. Thanks to its close proximity to the capital and its pretty countryside and bustling community, Henley is a highly sought-after area to live.

Things to do: Aside from the regatta, The Henley Festival also runs over the summer which celebrates music and art. Sporting facilities are plentiful, with the Henley Rowing Club proving popular with both children and adults, a rugby club, cricket club and Hambleden Horse trails taking place every spring.

Schools: Rupert House, Shiplake College and The Oratory are all notable independent schools in the area, with Radley College, Abingdon School and Headington School in Oxford are all highly-reputable.

