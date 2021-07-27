A gorgeous house and estate on Jersey that blends seclusion and grandeur with sub-tropical gardens

St Peter's House combines a historic building with ancillary accommodation and 20 acres of beautiful grounds.

A traditional country property with about 20 acres of grounds, St Peter’s House is ideal for a buyer looking for a private retreat. The house, which is for sale through Wilsons Knight Frank and Fine & Country at an asking price of £8.95 million, has been recently modernised.

The interiors are full of charming features, including original panelling, moulded ceilings, stained glass and working fireplaces. The main residence has a striking reception hall with minstrel gallery, five elegant reception reception rooms, five main bedrooms and four secondary ones.

Additional accommodation is available in a four-bedroom farmhouse and a staff cottage. Also on the grounds are a range of outbuildings and a coach house.

The glorious gardens have a distinctly sub-tropical air, and include notable walled kitchen garden, a small lake and a swimming pool with its own pavilion.

St Peter’s House is for sale at £8.95 million via Knight Frank and Fine & Country — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

St Peter: What you need to know

The parish of St Peter is home to Jersey’s airport and is only a short drive from St Helier. Atmosphere: Set in the west of the island, the parish has two stretches of coastline, St Ouen’s Bay in the west and St Aubin’s in the south.

Set in the west of the island, the parish has two stretches of coastline, St Ouen’s Bay in the west and St Aubin’s in the south. Things to do : Explore the spectacular St Ouen’s Bay with La Rocco Tower, the sand dunes, beachside eateries and fabulous surfing. But Jersey is relatively small so the entire island, with its beaches, boating, gorgeous countryside, and shopping and culture opportunities is on your doorstep.

: Explore the spectacular St Ouen’s Bay with La Rocco Tower, the sand dunes, beachside eateries and fabulous surfing. But Jersey is relatively small so the entire island, with its beaches, boating, gorgeous countryside, and shopping and culture opportunities is on your doorstep. Schools: Jersey has a selection of excellent private and state schools, including Jersey’s College for Girls, Victoria College and Hautlieu.Find more properties in the area.