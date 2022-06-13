A small historic country estate in the Dartmoor National Park that’s up for sale for the first time in just under 30 years

Hidden gems come in all shapes and sizes — this particular one in the form of a Devon longhouse, crying out for restoration and set amid 19 acres of spectacular Victorian walled gardens, meadows and woodland.

This nine-bedroom Devon longhouse in Dunridge, on Dartmoor, originally dates from the 16th century, albeit with Victorian additions, and comes to the market for the first time in 27 years.

The property is currently on the market via Mansbridge Balment for offers over £1.4 million.

The 5,853sq ft of living space could do with some (read: really quite a lot of) updating, but the owners down the years have kept intact many original features, including the longhouse’s 16th-century, granite-floored cross passage and stone-arched doorway. There is also a cottage that provides holiday-let income and a range of traditional outbuildings.

But the grounds are perhaps an even greater draw, with more than 19 acres of mature gardens, including a Victorian walled garden, plus hay meadows, fields and woodland, which are carpeted in bluebells in season and harbour birds, badgers and deer.

Horrabridge: What you need to know

Location: West Devon, just under 2 miles north of Yelverton in the Dartmoor National Park. Plymouth is approximately 11 miles to the south.

Atmosphere: The picturesque village lies next to the River Walkham — famed for its trout and salmon fishing and Grade II listed bridge. Nearby Plymouth is home to supermarkets, a hospital and recreational facilities.

Things to do: With the wonders of the national park on your doorstep, you’ll be spoilt for choice when deciding where to explore. Add Yelverton Rock, Burrator Reservoir, Sheepstor and Buckland Abbey to your list. Anglers can fish in the River Walkham and golfers practice their swings at the Yelverton Golf Club. Plymouth is a short distance away where you can sail and explore the southwest coast path.

Schools: Horrabridge Primary and Nursery School is located within the village and rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. Plymouth College, Kelley College and Devonport High School for Boys are also in the wider area.

See more property for sale in the area.