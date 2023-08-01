A sophisticated family home in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, where style and location go hand in hand

Recently renovated to showcase fresh interiors with pops of colour against a handsome backdrop, Hebden Lodge is the ultimate village gem.

A former Methodist manse that dates back to the 19th century, Hebden Lodge is a pleasantly compact four-bedroom home that has been tastefully and extensively renovated in recent years to provide contemporary living in a period setting.

It arrives onto the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £1.2 million.

Situated on a discreet position on the edge of the village of Dacre Banks, the property extends to some 2,000sq ft of living space split over three floors that includes a cellar, reception rooms on the ground floor and four bedrooms on the first floor.

The ground floor is composed of a beautifully presented dining/kitchen room which opens up into the garden room, making this an ideal space for entertaining. A sitting room and family room, both framed with bay sash windows and feature fireplaces complete the ground floor accommodation.

Approached through a double Victorian cast-iron gate, the wisteria-clad home sits in the middle of its one-third of an acre gardens, which are mostly laid to lawn with box hedging, well-stocked flower borders, a walled garden area with a water feature and a stone-built wood-burning stove.

A gravel driveway leads to a detached double garage, after which manicured lawns lead up to the handsome house which is perfectly symmetrical, framed by box hedging and a paved foot path.

Dacre Banks can be found in the south eastern corner of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, about 10 miles from Harrogate (which runs rail services to York and Leeds).

Within it, you’ll find a village shop, local pub, health centre and garage, with further daily amenities — including a primary school — located a short distance away in the village of Summerbridge.

Hebden Lodge is currently on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £1.2 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.