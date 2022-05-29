A spectacular Edwardian home thought to be ‘the finest country house on the open market in North Yorkshire for more than a decade’

Tucked away in the Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is the impeccable Swinton Grange: A sprawling Edwardian home with over 15,000sq ft of elegant interiors on offer.

Keeping up appearances was never an issue for Nathaniel, 1st Lord Rothschild, who, in 1905, built Swinton Grange, near Malton, North Yorkshire on the family’s 20,000-acre estate as a wedding present for his daughter, Evelina, who married Clive Behrens in 1899 before moving to the Grange, where the couple’s three children were raised.

According to the Rothschild family archive, Evelina ‘was not a flamboyant woman; she dressed in a plain style and was keen to instil in her children a sense of reserve and restraint’.

There’s nothing flamboyant about the handsome Edwardian house built by Lord Rothschild for her, with gardens that were said to contain every known English native species of tree. Swinton Grange remained in the family’s ownership until 1978 when the house, which is unlisted, was bought as a corporate headquarters.

It continued in institutional ownership until the present owner bought it eight years ago, since when no expense has been spared in restoring and updating the secluded 15,000sq ft house set in almost 11 acres of impeccably maintained gardens and grounds.

Currently for sale through York-based agents Blenkin & Co at a guide price of £6m, Swinton Grange stands in a glorious rural setting on the eastern edge of the Howardian Hills, yet only two miles from the racing town of Malton and 19 miles from York.

Truly a safe haven in these troubled times, it offers light and airy accommodation on three floors, including four reception rooms, seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, with many more rooms on the second floor.

Malton: What you need to know

Location: In North Yorkshire, 17.5 miles north east of York and just under 30 miles from Whitby and the coast.

Atmosphere: Known as Yorkshire’s food capital, the market town of Malton has plenty of restaurants plus a popular monthly food market. There’s a strong local community centred around annual events.

Things to do: The town hosts several festivals throughout the year, including the ‘Food Lovers Festivals’, a boutique music festival and a marathon. There’s also the Malton and Norton Golf Club nearby, plus plenty of walks to discover through the Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Schools: Malton School and Malton Montessori School are both popular schools in the area.

