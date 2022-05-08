A spectacular Georgian home in the beautiful village of Lavenham which is as pretty as its surroundings

Views of open countryside rival those of the local church at The Old Rectory, a beautiful Grade II-listed house in Lavenham which is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £5.5 million.

Originally dating from 1720, it has been painstakingly renovated by the current owners and retains many Georgian features, from fine fireplaces to original shutters and a barrelled ceiling in the wine cellar.

There are eight bedrooms, a newly built conservatory and an indoor pool, plus additional accommodation in the form of a three-bedroom coach house and a one-bedroom apartment.

Outside, the grounds span three acres of land- scaped gardens with ornamental pond, terraces, an orchard, mature woodland and walled vegetable garden.