A spectacular Georgian home in the beautiful village of Lavenham which is as pretty as its surroundings

Magnificent inside and out, The Old Rectory is a truly awe-inspiring property with a separate three-bedroom coach house and one-bedroom apartment.
Views of open countryside rival those of the local church at The Old Rectory, a beautiful Grade II-listed house in Lavenham which is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £5.5 million.
Originally dating from 1720, it has been painstakingly renovated by the current owners and retains many Georgian features, from fine fireplaces to original shutters and a barrelled ceiling in the wine cellar.
There are eight bedrooms, a newly built conservatory and an indoor pool, plus additional accommodation in the form of a three-bedroom coach house and a one-bedroom apartment.
Outside, the grounds span three acres of land- scaped gardens with ornamental pond, terraces, an orchard, mature woodland and walled vegetable garden.
The Old Rectory is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £5.5 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.
Lavenham: What you need to know
Location: 19 miles west of Ipswich and 11 miles south of Bury St Edmunds. Cambridge is also approximately 40 miles to the west. There are rail services from Colchester (18 miles south) providing Great Eastern Mainline services.
Atmosphere: Regarded as the ‘finest surviving Medieval wool town,’ known for its timber-framed properties and quirky, wonky houses. It benefits from a large number of shops including a butchers, bakery, pharmacy and post office; plus numerous pubs, restaurants and galleries. The Swan Hotel is also home to an award-winning spa — The Weaver’s Spa.
Things to do: Visit the National Trust’s Lavenham Guild Hall and the Dedham Vale AONB as well as the Suffolk Coast and Healths AONB. There are countless walks in and around Lavenham, plus plenty of history to absorb.
Schools: Lavenham Community Primary School, Acton Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School and Great Waldingfield Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School are all rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. Old Buckenham Hall School is a local independent prep school and Thomas Gainsborough School is a secondary option
