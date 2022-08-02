A spectacular mansion house in Kent that bridges the divide between internal and external living

It's taken years of detailed restoration work to return Charlton Court back to its former glory as a singular mansion home, and the results were well worth the wait. Penny Churchill takes a look.

In the garden of England, Will Peppitt of Savills Country Department is handling the sale, at a guide price of £6.5m, of the impeccably-restored Charlton Court at East Sutton, six miles south of Maidstone.

Originally designed in 1612 by the early English architect, John Thorpe, for Sir Edward Filmer, High Sheriff of Kent, the house was remodelled and extended in Victorian times and sold following the death of Sir Robert Filmer during the First World War.

From 1936, the imposing, 14,800sq ft building, listed Grade II, which stands high on the Greensand Ridge overlooking the Weald of Kent, was adapted for use as a school which closed its doors in 1992. It then stood empty for a time before being acquired by its current owner, who put together an ambitious scheme to convert the main building back into a single residence and restore the historic gardens.

Charlton Court is being sold with some 23 acres of gardens and parkland, with a two-bedroom cottage and additional land available by separate negotiation.

Following the completion of an extensive and sympathetic programme of refurbishment, the main house offers luxurious accommodation on three floors including a reception hall, two main reception rooms, a family room, study, bespoke kitchen and breakfast room, plus a conservatory with doors leading to an outdoor terrace, a gym and a spectacular indoor/outdoor swimming pool complex.

An impressive turned-oak staircase leads to a galleried landing and the two upper floors, where nine bedroom suites are located.

Maidstone: What you need to know

Location: About 40 miles from Central London. Train services run from Maidstone to London Victoria, whilst high-speed trains run from Ebbsfleet to London St Pancras in less than 20 minutes, and Eurostar trains run from Ashford.

Atmosphere: Maidstone is the largest town in Kent and provides both local and comprehensive shopping. Further shopping is available at Bluewater Shopping Centre.

Things to do: Take a leisurely river cruise or explore the town by bike or on foot along its many designated trails. Some may wish to explore the 900-year-old Leeds Castle and young families will enjoy the Kent Life Heritage Farm. There’s also the award-winning Mote Park which covers over 450 acres of green space.

Schools: There are some excellent options in the area, with Allington Primary School, Maidstone Grammar School for Girls, Maidstone and St John’s Church of England Primary School, amongst many others.

