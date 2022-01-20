A spectacular North Pennines farmhouse with 100 acres, its own power and water, and a 21-bed bunkhouse ripe for an enterprising new owner

Buyers looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life may well find themselves craving the great outdoors — and what better place to escape to than a sprawling, eco-friendly farm in County Durham?

Much more than a house, Carrs Farm offers ‘a fantastic business and lifestyle opportunity in the heart of the North Pennines’, say agents, which is currently on the market via Finest Properties for offers over £1 million.

In the Dales village of Wolsingham on the River Wear (home to one of the oldest agricultural shows in the country, founded in 1763), the 102½-acre plot includes an attractive, three-bedroom farmhouse with an adjoining 21-bed bunkhouse (which could be converted or used for retreats or tourist accommodation).

Stables, a hay store and various other traditional and modern outbuildings, plus grassland, woodland and wildflower meadows complete the setup.

Eco-friendly features at the property include solar panels, a wind turbine and borehole water supply.

Carrs Farm is currently on the market via Finest Properties for offers over £1 million

Wolsingham: What you need to know

Location: Near the River Wear on the eastern edge of the North Pennines AONB in County Durham. Durham is approximately 15 miles to the east and Newcastle 23 miles further north.

Atmosphere: The small market town is home to one of the oldest agricultural shows in the country, which is held on the first weekend of September. Also within the town are a number of small local businesses, including food shops, a chemist, doctors and dentist.

Things to do: The area is perfect for those who love the great outdoors, with many footpaths and cycling routes traversing the landscape. There are caves, mountaintop viewpoints — including one nearby called ‘Elephant Trees’ — and more, while the beautiful little city of Durham is just over 20 minutes’ drive.

Schools: Wolsingham Primary School and Wolsingham School & Community College are the local primary and secondary options, while further independent secondary options can be found closer to Durham, including Durham Johnston Comprehensive School and Durham Sixth From Centre — both rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

