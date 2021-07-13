A spectacular river-side property in Cornwall, up for sale for only the third time in its history

This former mill on the shores of the Forder Lake in Saltash offers the rare chance to own a spectacular water front property in one of the country's most sought after destinations.

With Cornwall’s coastal housing boom showing little sign of abating, Sarah-Jane Bingham-Chick of Savills in Exeter is gleefully overseeing the launch onto the market of the Grade II-listed Old Mill with 7¾ acres of mill pool, gardens and woodlands in the picturesque hamlet of Antony Passage, on the banks of the River Lynher in the Forder Valley conservation area, two miles from Saltash.

She quotes a guide price of £3.5m for the former tidal mill, originally built in the 1300s, remodelled in 1613 and extended in the 1800s.

For sale for only the third time in its history — the first time was in 1886 and the next in 1970, when it was acquired by the family of the present owners — the impressive stone complex, then comprising the tidal mill and owner’s mill house as separate properties, has been reconfigured to form one beautifully refurbished, 5,433sq ft, waterside home with five reception rooms, six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

It comes with the adjoining Beach Cottage, a pretty, two-bedroom, stone cottage with its own private garden and views over Forder Lake.

Set against the background of the much-photographed Forder Viaduct (one of 42 viaducts designed by Brunel along the Penzance to London railway line), the Old Mill stands at the end of a no-through lane on the banks of the River Lynher.

It offers easy water access from its own private moorings to the lovely Tamar Valley AONB, with its various inland cruising options, and to nearby Plymouth Sound, where the open sea, the Scilly Isles, Brittany and Ireland beckon.

Old Mill Hill is currently on the market via Savills at a guide price of £3.5 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Saltash: What you need to know

Location: Saltash lies near the River Tamar, facing Plymouth. There are Great Western rail services from Saltash station with links to London.

Atmosphere: Also known as ‘the gateway to Cornwall’, Saltash is well worth a visit by train, as you cross one of Brunel’s famous railway bridges — the Royal Albert Bridge. There town benefits from a strong local community and excellent transport links.

Things to do: Saltash really opens up both Cornwall and Devon thanks to its location. Explore Cornwall and the South West coast path and its many beautiful beaches and villages, including Kingsand and Cawsand and Whitsand Bay. You can also hop across the bridge into Plymouth, and explore some of the prettier parts of the city, like the Royal William Yard and the barbican.

Schools: Bishop Cornish C of E Primary School and St Stephens (Saltash) Primary School both received ‘good’ ratings in ofsted reviews. The local Saltash Community School ‘requires improvement’, but there are further options for secondary across the bridge into Plymouth, with Plymouth College and Devonport High School for Boys/Girls.

See more property for sale in the area.