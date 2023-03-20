A spectacularly converted 15th century watermill with original beams, glorious surroundings and a minstrels’ gallery

Once derelict, Gurney Manor Mill was rescued in the early 1990s and transformed into a lovely family home.

Any property that is surrounded by water is guaranteed to be impressive. It’s sort of an unwritten rule. Naturally, as a former watermill, Gurney Manor Mill falls into this category: the mill and its 1.2 acres of gardens are surrounded by the historicwater system, creating a bucolic setting.

The property — now on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £1.48 million — overlooks a brook that provides water to the millpond and stream, a scene that’s barely changed in hundreds of years.

Although the surrounding countryside is much unchanged, inside the property has been completely transformed. The restoration was done to an extremely high standard, and exposed ceiling and wall timbers and broad plank timber flooring feature in many of the rooms.

The property is formed in an ‘L’ shape, with six bedrooms in the main property and a further three bedrooms found in the Old Carthouse.

The Old Carthouse is a separate, two-storey, self-contained guest cottage, located just north of the mill that has run as a successful holiday let business. It offers a lovely private setting with a paved terrace area, perfect for the summer months.

Back in the main house, a room that is particularly impactful is the open-plan dining hall and drawing room. With a large inglenook fireplace with a woodburning stove, vaulted ceiling, a minstrel’s gallery at one end and a galleried landing at the other, this really is the heart of the home and the perfect place to entertain.

The minstrel’s gallery and the principal bedroom suite are accessed via their own staircase.

At the other end of the first floor and accessed via another separate staircase is an ensuite bedroom, above which, on the second floor is a living room, making this a great teenage/guest suite.

The 1.2 acres of gardens are enclosed by a stone wall which encompasses the pond, mill stream and leat.

There are several footbridges and quiet seating areas from which to take in the idyllic surroundings, plus areas of lawn with mature trees.

Gurney Manor Mill is located on the edge of the thriving village of Cannington which provides excellent amenities, with five pubs, nursery, primary and secondary schools, a golf course and cricket club.

Recommended videos for you

The historic market town of Bridgewater provides further amenities (including heath care) and transport links to Paddington, Exeter and Bristol.

There are also a number of independent schools in the area with King’s Hall School, Taunton School, Millfield and King’s and Queen’s Colleges.

Gurney Manor Mill is currently on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £1.48 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.