A spectacularly renovated thatched home in a picture-perfect Northamptonshire village

A superb quality refurbishment has turned Willowbrook House into a stylish, modern home which still retains a huge amount of character.

When you ask young people today what they really want in life, you might be surprised to hear that it’s not ‘avocado on toast’ or ‘Netflix’, but rather a galleried landing in an unlisted 16th-century house.

Amazingly, Willowbrook House — for sale at £1.75m — offers exactly that, as well as five bedrooms, four bathrooms and an acre of gardens on the edge of the village of Creaton.

The home’s lack of a listing means that it has been comprehensively renovated and restored during the owner’s tenure.

There is a wealth of period features (not least the landing) in a property that also offers Chesney fireplaces, modern bathrooms and a vast kitchen/breakfast area — the ideal spot for entertaining.

Outside, the gardens are sharp enough to set your watch to and also offer a swimming pool and annexe/pool house.

Creaton itself is the sort of delightful little place that have people referring to Northamptonshire as ‘the new Cotswolds’, a thriving community of around 500 people with a village green, 13th century church and a primary school, as well as a pub and a shop with a post office counter. Northampton is about 20 minutes’ drive away to the south.

Willowbrook is for sale at £1.75m — see more pictures and details here.