A splendid stately property within striking distance of London that features a magnificent Victorian ballroom

Elegant interiors, refined features and striking gardens meet at Georgian Castleman's House in Kiln Green, Berkshire.

Exuding grandeur from every brick, tile and plaster detail, Castleman’s House, in Kiln Green, is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £3.495 million.

The house is ideal for entertaining, with its vast sitting room, billiards room and the spectacular drawing room, which has a double-height vaulted ceiling and French doors opening onto the garden.

The kitchen, with its cream Aga, is large enough to dine in (there’s a breakfast table), but the more than 6,500sq ft interior at this grand Grade II-listed property also includes a separate formal dining room.

Upstairs are eight bedrooms spread across two floors.

The grounds, which at the rear border Castle Royale golf course, extend to nearly 3½ acres of lawns, gardens and terracing.

Castleman's House is currently on the market via Savills — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Kiln Green: What you need to know

Location: Approximately 8 miles north east of Reading and just over 5 miles east of Maidenhead. There are train stations located at Wargrave, Twyford and Shiplake with quick links into central London.

Atmosphere: There are plenty of leisure and entertainment facilities in the surrounding villages and towns and more comprehensive shopping and restaurants in Reading and Maidenhead.

Things to do: There’s plenty of picturesque country side to enjoy, plus excellent sporting with racing at Ascot, Royal Windsor and Newbury. The Thames provides a base from which to enjoy water sports and the Castle Royal Golf & Country Club (just a five minute walk from the property) includes an 18-hole course and a state-of-the-art leisure complex.

Schools: Knowl Hill Church of England Primary School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, whilst Robert Piggott C of E Infant School and Robert Piggott C of E Junior School are rated ‘good’. For secondary, there is Reading Blue Coat School, Caversham and The Abbey.

