A sprawling 18th century manor house that has links to William the Conqueror and a historic moat in the garden

It's not every day we come across a property for sale with an intriguing 900 year history and a historic moat in the garden — but today is one of those days.

With just under 4.5 acres of garden and grounds, numerous outbuildings, a victorian gardeners cottage — oh, and a fully working historic moat which is designated as a Scheduled Ancient Monument, The Manor is a unique, historical house, currently on the market via Michael Graham for £3.25 million.

To really get a grasp of the history of The Manor we have to look back even further than when it was built in the 18th century, to almost 900 years ago, when William the Conqueror gave the town of Sherington to one of his followers — Geoffrey de Mowbray, the Bishop of Coutances.

Following this, the property fell into the ownership of the Carun family, and from the 1100’s until 1770, the original Manor passed through various owners, before Dryden Smith — a shipbuilder from Wapping — inherited the estate in 1770.

Smith knocked down the original Manor House which stood on the island and built The Manor as you see it today — located outside and to the west of the moat. In its place he created a garden and orchard ‘to enhance the setting of the new house.’

And enhance it he did.

Today, The Grade II listed Manor is configured as a seven bedroom home, with additional ancillary accommodation and stunning grounds. The oldest parts of the house originate from the 18th century, with newer additions added as recently as 2015, which now house the kitchen/breakfast room and family room.

Two staircases and a lift provide access to the first floor accommodation — where the master suite occupies the entire rear first floor, with a further three bedrooms (one ensuite) and family bathroom completing the space.

Three further bedrooms and a bathroom can be found on the second floor, providing ample flexible accommodation.

Outside are a number of outbuildings, including a double garage, one bedroom annexe, gym, an original victorian gardener’s cottage on the island, carport, and store rooms.

The gardens are no less impressive, with an outdoor kitchen and paved terrace creating the perfect al-fresco dining setup. Two fixed bridges and a floating bridge connect the garden and moat island, which is undoubtedly the most unique feature of the property.

The Manor is currently for sale via Michael Graham for £3.25 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Sherington: What you need to know

Location: Approximately 7-8 miles north east of Milton Keynes, 12 miles from Bedford and 3 miles south of Olney. Main line rail services run from Milton Keynes to London.

Atmosphere: The village is well equipped with a pub — The White Hart, a church, village shop, primary school and sports pavilion and further amenities can be found in nearby Olney.

Things to do: The Georgian town of Olney has a range of independent shops and restaurants, and Milton Keynes offers everything from museums, theatres, shopping, indoor skiing, restaurants and Willen Lake for those looking for Watersports facilities.

Schools: The local primary school is Sherington Church of England Primary School. Secondary options are Ousedale School in Olney and Bedford Harper Trust schools in Bedford.

