A sprawling house on Anglesey with views to die for and full of potential

Lleifior is a delightful turn-of-the-20th-century home which blends a mix of styles with magnificent vistas.

When architect Peter Gregory was working on the imposing Bryn Mel Manor, he also managed to squeeze in the design and construction of Lleifior (as one does), which sits above the Menai Strait and offers views of Bangor’s Victorian pier and Snowdonia. It’s up for sale through Strutt & Parker with a £1m price tag, and presented to a high standard with interior spaces making the most of this lovely location.

Those views really are quite something. As you come through Lleifior’s front door (via a small vestibule) the house opens up into an impressive panelled hallway, with a herringbone wood block floor.

From the main hall you can reach the principal reception rooms: the dining room, the drawing room — which has an open fireplace and spacious box bay window — and the sitting room, which opens directly on to the garden. All of them enjoy the unsurpassed views.

There are also all manner of other rooms that you’d hope to find on the Cluedo board: a study, a walk-in pantry and steps down to a utility room. There are lovely touches — an Aga, for example, and one of those clothes drying racks which hang from the ceiling. But equally, it feels like a room ripe for a new owner to refurbish and put their own touch on the place.

Upstairs the bedrooms have plenty of potential for grandeur. The master suite has a seating area (again with the views) and a large en-suite. There are three more main bedrooms and a box room/walk-in storage room on the first floor, while above there’s a huge attic space.

Architecturally the house is rather intriguing: this four-bedroom house is a mix of Arts-and-Crafts, Tudor and Scottish Baronial styles, which should be confusing — but it all works very well, particularly in the splendidly private setting.

The property is ready to move into, but there is certainly scope for modernisation, and an attic space and barn are both ripe for conversion.

The property sits in 3½ acres of land, with sloping lawned areas, well-planted borders, mature trees and a pond. Should that not be enough, two paddocks are available via separate negotiation.

Lleifior is for sale through Strutt & Parker at £1m — see more details and pictures.