A stately Manor House in Oxfordshire with an historic icehouse in the garden

Deddington Manor is a grand yet comfortable home in the popular Oxfordshire town of Deddington, with fantastic walled gardens, eight bedrooms and 14 1/2 acres to its name.

After a summertime lunch in the dining room at Deddington Manor, the views through an open door through sunny gardens to a verdant lime avenue would surely inspire a wander, not only to play tennis lazily by the limes, but to admire the historic walled garden, with its icehouse, glasshouse and neat sections of fruit trees and vegetables.

Built in the latter part of the 18th century using a local golden coloured iron stone, the stately Manor House is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.95 million.

The house itself, with its elegant bay windows, is of deep-honey-hued local ironstone and Grade II listed with six/seven bedrooms (one en suite) plus two in the guest annexe and five reception rooms.

The coachhouse courtyard with its garage, tack room, stables and various store rooms and lofts is particularly useful and the 14½ acres also include colourful rose beds, formal lawns, a copse and two spring-fed ponds. Deddington is about six miles from Banbury.

Deddington: What you need to know

Location: Deddington is a small town in Oxfordshire, approximately 12 miles from Bicester Village and 20 miles from Oxford. There are main line train services from King’s Sutton, Bicester North railway station and Oxford Parkway railway station with links into London Marylebone.

Atmosphere: The town benefits from a great range of local amenities, including a co-op, butchers/delicatessan, a post office, surgery, several pubs plus a popular and well-regarded famers market.

Things to do: With Europe’s largest factory outlet shopping centre just down the road at Bicester Village, plus Soho Farm House just 7 miles away and the popular Daylesford Organic Shop and Spa also within the area, there is plenty to keep you occupied if you’re looking for a little touch of luxury and relaxation. The Deddington farmers market also isn’t to be missed, with a large variety of fresh, seasonal produce. Deddington Castle also provides a good excuse for a countryside ramble, as you walk the earth bank remains of the 11th century castle.

Schools: Deddington Church of England Primary School and Christopher Rawlins Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School are the closest local primary options, with secondary options closer to Oxford, including Oxford High School and Headington School.

