A striking contemporary house set in perfect solitude by the waterside in Cornwall

Driftways, near Penzance, is the perfect mix of striking contemporary architecture, magnificent views and utter peacefulness.

Anyone wishing to live far from the madding crowd, preferably with a view to die for, shouldn’t miss Driftways, in Buryas Bridge, West Cornwall. Situated in an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, this contemporary house, for sale through Jonathan Cunliffe for £1 million, is the only property on the Drift reservoir. Private, however, doesn’t mean isolated — the Minack Theatre, Newlyn and Penzance are all within easy reach.

The peaceful country setting and the long views across the reservoir, with its herons, swans, geese and Muscovy duck, form a great part of Driftways’ appeal, but the house also has a fascinating architecture.

Originally built in 1961 as the home for the manager of the Drift Dam and reservoir, it was transformed in 2017 by architects Camillin Denny Design, winning an award a year later.

The striking copper-clad exteriors hide 1,173sq ft of space where virtually every inch makes the most of the magnificent panorama. So two of the three double bedrooms have their own sundeck and, upstairs, the open-plan living area opens onto a vast terrace that’s perfect to dine alfresco.

Landscaped grounds tumble down to the reservoir and the south-western sun deck has a hot tub to relax while taking in the views.

Driftways is for sale at £1m via Jonathan Cunliffe — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Buryas Bridge: What you need to know

Location: Buryas Bridge is a small hamlet four minutes by car from Newlyn and five from Penzance

Things to do: The area offers plenty to choose from, whether it's enjoying a performance at the cliffside Minack Theatre, taking in some art at the Newlyn Art Gallery or walking on the coastal path from Sennen Cove to Land's End. Marazion beach, with St Michael's Mount right in front of it, is nothing short of spectacular, but there are so many beautiful coves in the area that it's hard to pick which one to visit

Schools: nearby Newlyn School is rated good by Ofsted, as is Alverton Primary School