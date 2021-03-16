A sumptuous Somerset house with enviable views of rolling countryside

Woolmersdon House is a Grade II listed Georgian property set in seven acres of formal grounds and paddocks.
Near the village of North Petherton sits the ‘small country villa’ (so says Historic England) of Woolmersdon House, a beautifully appointed Gerogian home listed Grade II with some seven acres of grounds amid the rolling hills of Somerset.
Woolmersdon House in Bridgwater is listed with Hamptons for £1,250,000.
The period property has been well maintained in recent years and offers 4,260sq ft of accommodation over two floors, which includes five bedrooms, a fitted library of white oak, bespoke wallpaper and a kitchen/breakfast room that is described as the heart of the house and which offers direct access to the gardens.
Unusually in a period house, all five bedrooms are south facing, with views over the formal grounds, which culminate in a ha-ha, and on to the rolling hills beyond.
Desirable features include sash and fan light windows, stripped wooden floors, cornicing, generous proportions and an unusual semi-circular music room, which is currently used as an elegant drawing room.
The house is accessed along a quiet country lane via electric double gates, which lead to to a driveway with turning circle and garages. Mature trees, herbaceous borders and box hedging can be found in the attractive gardens, as well as a paddock with independent access for vehicles.
Bridgwater, Somerset: What you need to know
- Location: Woolmersdon House is the principle dwelling in Woolmersdon, a hamlet featured in the Domesday Book eight miles from Taunton. For those looking for transport links or work in the city, Exeter is 44 miles south and Bristol is 38 miles north.
- Atmosphere: Woolmersdon is just over two miles from Quantock Hills, an Area of outstanding Natural Beauty. The heathland, oak woodland and ancient parkland have protected status and feature stunning panoramic views of varied landscape.
- Things to do: The area offers exceptional walking, cycling and riding opportunities. Nearby Taunton is a bustling market town and base of the Museum of Somerset, which is located within Taunton Castle. There is a large antique market as well as a weekly farmers’ market.
Schools: There are plenty of schooling options in Taunton, Exeter and Bristol, including The Castle School, The Maynard School and Queen Elizabeth’s Hospital.
