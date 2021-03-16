A sumptuous Somerset house with enviable views of rolling countryside

Woolmersdon House is a Grade II listed Georgian property set in seven acres of formal grounds and paddocks.

Near the village of North Petherton sits the ‘small country villa’ (so says Historic England) of Woolmersdon House, a beautifully appointed Gerogian home listed Grade II with some seven acres of grounds amid the rolling hills of Somerset.

Woolmersdon House in Bridgwater is listed with Hamptons for £1,250,000.

The period property has been well maintained in recent years and offers 4,260sq ft of accommodation over two floors, which includes five bedrooms, a fitted library of white oak, bespoke wallpaper and a kitchen/breakfast room that is described as the heart of the house and which offers direct access to the gardens.

Unusually in a period house, all five bedrooms are south facing, with views over the formal grounds, which culminate in a ha-ha, and on to the rolling hills beyond.

Desirable features include sash and fan light windows, stripped wooden floors, cornicing, generous proportions and an unusual semi-circular music room, which is currently used as an elegant drawing room.

The house is accessed along a quiet country lane via electric double gates, which lead to to a driveway with turning circle and garages. Mature trees, herbaceous borders and box hedging can be found in the attractive gardens, as well as a paddock with independent access for vehicles.

Bridgwater, Somerset: What you need to know