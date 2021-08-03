A stunning contemporary home in West Wittering with plenty of elegance and charm, just 500 metres from the famous beach

Tucked away amongst rural landscape and set back a short distance from one of the best beaches on the south coast of England, is a wonderful home, flooded with natural light and exquisite attention to detail.

Kestrel, in West Wittering, is designed to make the most of the light and the fine views towards the coast and the South Downs. The contemporary property, designed by Adam Knibb architects is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £2.15 million.

An open-plan living space occupies the first floor, which is glazed to take in the panorama; some panels slide to give seamless access to two outside spaces—a 21ft-wide balcony and a roof terrace that’s a perfect place to watch the sun rise.

But perhaps the best place to relax and enjoy the surroundings is the second floor’s Sky Room, which has a triangular apex window looking out towards the coast.

A glass bridge links this bedroom to its dressing room and bathroom. Three more bedrooms are situated on the ground floor.

Kestrel is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £2.15 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

West Wittering: What you need to know

Location: West Wittering is a coastal village located on the Manhood Peninsula in West Sussex. It is an approximately 20 minute drive from Chichester, and a 35 minute drive from the Naval town of Portsmouth. Ferry services are also available to the nearby Isle of Wight. The nearest train station is located in Chichester, offering main line services.

Atmosphere: The coastal village is a mecca for beach and watersport lovers, and was named one of the best beaches in Sussex. There are several shops within the village, including small independent boutiques, cafes and restaurants.

Things to do: West Wittering Beach is a picturesque spot with long stretches of sand and colourful beach huts. Here, you can learn how to surf, SUP, windsurf and kitesurf — and attracts visitors of all ages. You can also walk from West Wittering to East Wittering.

Schools: West Wittering Parochial Church of England School and East Wittering Community Primary School are both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, with Birdham CE Primary School ‘requiring improvement’.

See more property for sale in the area.