A stunning country home set within the rolling Wiltshire countryside in need of a little TLC

Redlynch House offers a lot more than first meets the eye, with countless outbuildings (in various states of disarray), plus three secondary properties, which, if budget, time and patience allowed, could be transformed into a wonderful mini estate.

For sale through Savills in Salisbury at a guide price of £3m, Redlynch House, set in just over 19½ acres of private parkland on the edge of the village, has been in the hands of its present owners since 1968.

The 12,000sq ft house, which is unlisted, boasts a series of well proportioned reception rooms, including a 48ft-long drawing room with two large Regency-style bow windows, an elegant dining room overlooking the rose garden, a sitting room, seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, all of which retain an air of faded grandeur although in need of refurbishment and restoration.

In addition, there are seven attic rooms and extensive cellars. A large study, the present kitchen and various utility rooms are located in a 1960s extension, which could be adapted to create a large family kitchen/breakfast room, subject to planning, suggests selling agent James McKillop.

The sale includes a pair of semi-detached three-bedroom cottages, a Grade II-listed two-bedroom lodge cottage and a number of dilapidated outbuildings and stores, including a former cottage, stables and garaging.

Redlynch: What you need to know

Location: Redlynch is a village located approximately 10 miles from Salisbury and 16 miles from Southhampton. The cathedral city of Salisbury has rail links to London Waterloo, whilst the A303 creates easy access to the south and rest of the country.

Atmosphere: This quiet village is set on the edge of the Langley Wood National Nature Reserve. There is a postoffice and village shop in nearby Downton, but further amenities can be found in Salisbury.

Things to do: Explore the surrounding countryside either walking or on horse, or take a day trip to Breamore House and visit the historic tractor museum within the grounds.

Schools: Morgan’s Vale and Woodfalls Church of England Primary School and Hale Primary School both received good Ofsted reviews. Sarum Academy, St Edmund’s Girls’ School and Wyvern College are all good secondary options.

