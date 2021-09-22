A stunning country residence with a fabulous kitchen garden, three sides of an original moat, a helipad and fantastic equestrian facilities for sale in Hertfordshire

From its handsome red brick facade to the numerous outbuildings, stables and separate two-bed cottage, Beauchamps is impressive in every sense of the word.

Currently on the market via joint agents Strutt & Parker and Cheffins for £2.75 million, Beauchamps will delight all buyers in search of equine facilities, plenty of space, a helipad… oh, and an ancient moat.

Believed to date from 1653 (but with references to a house on the site in the Domesday book), the handsome and undoubtedly impressive country property has a long list of extras that make it stand out from the rest.

Those extras include three barns, a stables and manège, a separate two-bedroom cottage, a helipad plus ‘hangarage’ (no, we didn’t know that was a word either) and the three remaining sides of an old moat within the grounds.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. The property itself spans 4,800 sq ft of spacious, versatile accommodation space, with four/five bedrooms and fantastic period features — including a Tudor arched entrance, original fireplaces, exposed beams and oak panelled walls.

Downstairs is composed of all the usual rooms — in addition to a large, 31 ft, oak framed garden room which — as name would suggest — opens up onto the rear garden, plus a study and wine store that leads down into the basement.

The first floor is home to three bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus the principal suite. Further still on the second floor is a large open space, which, if converted, would provide further superb living space.

Outside, the two bed cottage is attached to one of the long barns, and, although small, is well appointed with a kitchen, dining room and sitting room (perfect as a granny annexe or teenagers).

With planning granted to transform this space into a modern three bed family home — this property comes packed with potential.

The remaining barns and stables are configured in a ‘U’ shape, with the large manège sitting adjacent to them. There is also a two-storey garage and annexe block also completing the extensive range of outbuildings.

The gardens and grounds amount to seven acres, mostly comprised of paddock, lawns, flower beds (plus 300 trees surrounding the boundary that the current owner has planted in the last year alone) and an extensive kitchen garden from which strawberries, beetroot, butternut squash, courgette and cucumbers (just to name a few) are grown.

A stunning home, with spectacular grounds and plenty to keep busy with.

Beauchamps is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker and Cheffins for £2.75 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agents for further details.

Wyddial: What you need to know

Location: East Hertfordshire, approximately 2 miles from the market town of Buntingford. The nearest station is located at Royston (approximately 7 miles) which offers fast services to London Kings’s Cross and St Pancras International.

Atmosphere: Hertfordshire’s smallest town benefits from a weekly market, a supermarket, a range of independent shops plus several pubs and restaurants.

Things to do: When you’re not kept busy tending to the horses in the stables or having a round of golf at Barkway Park Golf Club go for walks and explore Fairlands Valley Park in Stevenage.

Schools: There are a good range of local schools including Layston C of E, which is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, plus St. Edmund’s College, Bishop’s Stortford College and further options in Cambridge.

