A stunning Georgian farmhouse in Cornwall that is perfect in just about every way

From the immaculate interiors, to the refined grounds and handsome façade, restorations don’t get much better than at Home Farm, near Helston in Cornwall.

Everything about Home Farm has been thoughtfully presented.

Built in the early 19th century in a Georgian-farmhouse style, the traditional exterior of Home Farm near Helston is quite the contrast to its chic modern interiors. Step through the two-pillar portico that frames the front door and you will be presented with an immaculate five-bedroom home, the centrepiece of which is the sitting room with its original marble-surround fireplace.

The stunning property is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.75 million and is sure to make a lasting impression on anyone looking for a refined period property.

Further fireplaces can be found in the rustic kitchen/breakfast room (another original) and the snug (a wood-burner). The interiors, although recently refurbished, retain a touch of period charm, with exposed beams and wood-panelled walls sprinkled throughout.

Outside, a recently converted barn offers room for four more bedrooms or two self-contained flats; it is currently used as a holiday let providing extra income. The house is approached via a long gravel drive which winds through lush lawns and mature trees, the latter of which offer ample privacy.

Home Farm is found just three miles out of the ancient market town of Helston and once formed part of the Trevano Manor Estate. The town is known as the gateway to the Lizard Peninsular and is well stocked with three supermarkets, schools, doctors surgeries, a sports centre, cinema and a number of boutique shops.

Unsurprisingly, the coastline and beaches along this stretch are spectacular — favourites include Praa Sands, Prussia Cove and Loe Bar, but everyone knows the best are the smaller hidden ones that can only be reached via foot and found by accident — so it’s best to explore.

There are a number of good schools in the area, with Sithney Community Primary School — rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted; Trannack Primary School and Helston Community College. Transport links are also great with Great Western rail services running from Penzance to London Paddington.

