A stunning period country home that is set within three acres and comes with its own lake

As immaculate inside as it is out, the Old Vicarage is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy all that rural living has to offer, with the bustling towns of Newcastle and Durham only a 30 minute drive away.

Just south of the village of Castleside on the edge of the North Pennines AONB, The Old Vicarage is in tip-top condition, with period features blending perfectly with more modern details, having been recently run as a private dining and wedding venue for up to 20 guests. The property is currently on the market via Sanderson Young for £1.2 million.

There are six bedrooms, plus a one-bedroom Coach House, and the three-acre grounds, through which the house is accessed via a sweeping drive, include a beautiful lake with duck house and jetty.

Castleside: What you need to know

Location: Castleside is a village in County Durham, with easy road access to Edinburgh and Darlington. The town of Consett is less than three miles away. Durham and Newcastle are a approximately 30 minutes’ drive.

Atmosphere: The local area is known for its steel making, and is now popular with families and commuters who work in the nearby cities and want to enjoy countryside living.

Things to do: The village is set in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty with many walks, trail routes and cycling tracks to explore the lush landscape. Durham and Newcastle are easily accessible, and provide countless bars, restaurants, shops, museums and art galleries.

Schools: Moorside Primary School and St Pius Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School are both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. Local secondary options are St Bede’s Catholic Comprehensive School and Sixth and Consett Academy (though be warned: the latter had a ‘requires improvement’ in a recent inspection).

