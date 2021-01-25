A breathtakingly beautiful 125-acre farm with unbeatable country charm, yet with full-fibre broadband and a home office

Woodburn Hill occupies a spectacular site which will tick the box for those wanting a home in a idyllic rural spot — yet it had decidedly 21st century connectivity.

Northumberland-born Sam Gibson of Galbraith in Hexham is selling picturesque Woodburn Hill at East Woodburn in Redesdale, his impeccably restored 125-acre farm that overlooks the village on the fringe of the Northumberland National Park, as he awaits a return to the family farm that was his childhood home.

A guide price of £1.75m is quoted for Woodburn Hill, which sits among rolling hills in the lee of Darney Crag — an area renowned for some of the darkest night skies in England — with frontage to the Lisles Burn, a tributary of the Rede that teems with wildlife.

The traditional Georgian stone farmhouse at Woodburn Hill had been unoccupied for the best part of seven years and was almost uninhabitable when Sam and his wife, Emily, bought the property four years ago and embarked on a major programme of renovation and modernisation.

The unusually light and spacious building offers comfortable family accommodation on three floors, with two main reception rooms, a large living kitchen with a 30ft-high ceiling, six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a study, a games room, a studio/gun room and various utilities.

It comes with a surprising feature, but one which will be hugely important for anyone looking to move here with working from home in mind. Not only is there a separate home office, the property also has full-fibre broadband connectivity — internet access should be far quicker than you’d expect in far more urban areas.

If you need more extra space, there is also a traditional outbuilding with planning consent for conversion to a two-bedroom cottage and various other stores and outbuildings.

The land at Woodburn Hill, all laid to grass with dry-stone wall boundaries, is currently let on a grazing licence until March 25 to local graziers (‘good stockmen and extremely amiable’), who pay an annual fee of £8,000 for a maximum of 250 ewes with lambs.

Woodburn Hill is for sale via Galbrait at £1.75m — see more pictures and details.