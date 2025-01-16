A sublime restored Georgian family home in one of north London’s most exciting areas

This Grade II*-listed property in Stoke Newington is a wonderful reminder of the architectural charm of the area that is often overlooked.

Stoke Newington is known for many things, but perhaps fine Grade II*-listed buildings are not one of them. It is one of my favourite parts of London: lots of green space, lots of excellent restaurants and bars and museums. Perhaps one day I will move there.

If I did so, I think I might like a house such as this one on Church Street. Listed Grade II*, the property offers six bedrooms, four bathrooms and three sitting rooms over its five floors, as well as a small garden. It is for sale with Savills for £3.9 million.

According to the agents, the property has recently been restored by its current owners under the watchful and ‘sympathetic’ eye of Butler Hegarty Architects. As a result, what we are left with is a large family home in London of some 4,000sq ft.

Recommended videos for you

Like a lot of London homes, the interiors are where the magic can be found. And there is plenty of magic here. I love the soft colours, the mix of modernity and period features and original panelling. Indeed, the renovation restored a lot of the original fittings and materials, such as the brickwork, chimneys and windows.

I think out of everything, my highlight has to be the original box staircase that has survived over the decades, and that runs alongside alternating twist balusters. A house this grand needs a staircase to match, and it has one.

‘This exceptional property seamlessly blends historical integrity with modern living, making it a rare and remarkable opportunity in this vibrant part of London,’ says Savills’s Sarah Curtis. ‘Carefully preserved by the current owners, the home showcases its Grade II* listed Georgian features to their fullest potential, balancing timeless character with the needs of the 21st-century buyer. Enhanced by a thoughtfully curated colour palette, this property truly is one of a kind.’

We would agree.

This property on Church Street, N16, is for sale with Savills for £3.9 million. For more information and pictures, click here.