A sublime restored Georgian family home in one of north London’s most exciting areas

This Grade II*-listed property in Stoke Newington is a wonderful reminder of the architectural charm of the area that is often overlooked.

Stoke Newington is known for many things, but perhaps fine Grade II*-listed buildings are not one of them. It is one of my favourite parts of London: lots of green space, lots of excellent restaurants and bars and museums. Perhaps one day I will move there.

The house is wider than its neighbours, as it straddles the carriage gateway.

If I did so, I think I might like a house such as this one on Church Street. Listed Grade II*, the property offers six bedrooms, four bathrooms and three sitting rooms over its five floors, as well as a small garden. It is for sale with Savills for £3.9 million.

The use of colour in the interiors is magnificent.

According to the agents, the property has recently been restored by its current owners under the watchful and ‘sympathetic’ eye of Butler Hegarty Architects. As a result, what we are left with is a large family home in London of some 4,000sq ft.

Like a lot of London homes, the interiors are where the magic can be found. And there is plenty of magic here. I love the soft colours, the mix of modernity and period features and original panelling. Indeed, the renovation restored a lot of the original fittings and materials, such as the brickwork, chimneys and windows.

I think out of everything, my highlight has to be the original box staircase that has survived over the decades, and that runs alongside alternating twist balusters. A house this grand needs a staircase to match, and it has one.

Plenty of period details throughout.

‘This exceptional property seamlessly blends historical integrity with modern living, making it a rare and remarkable opportunity in this vibrant part of London,’ says Savills’s Sarah Curtis. ‘Carefully preserved by the current owners, the home showcases its Grade II* listed Georgian features to their fullest potential, balancing timeless character with the needs of the 21st-century buyer. Enhanced by a thoughtfully curated colour palette, this property truly is one of a kind.’

We would agree.

This property on Church Street, N16, is for sale with Savills for £3.9 million. For more information and pictures, click here.