Exquisite brickwork, majestic interiors and a converted cellar that’s perfect for entertaining at this gorgeous Northumbrian home

Located in the highly sought-after suburb of Low Fell, Brackendene House is a grand red and white bricked property with sublime interiors, beautiful landscaped gardens and a detached Coach House.

Local businessman James Leathart, for whom Brackendene House was built in the 1850s, was known for his extensive art collection and friendships with interior designers of the day, including William Morris, who was a frequent visitor.

Elevated above the village of Low Fell, the handsome house faces west over the Team Valley, with the Tyne Valley hills in the distance.

The substantial property is currently on the market via Sanderson Young for offers in excess of £1.5 million.

Divided into three wings in the 1960s, it has been put back together again and refurbished well, peppered with elaborate carvings, friezes and period fireplaces.

The house now has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, four reception rooms and a one-bedroom coach house — and a basement recreation and games area that is a bold and modern space that still keeps some lovely character notes with brickwork and beams exposed.

About 1½acres of grounds include mature woodland, a small dene and a former tennis court.

Low Fell: What you need to know

Location: Low Fell is a suburb within Gateshead, approximately 5 miles from Newcastle upon Tyne and just over 1 mile from The Angel of the North. Train stations are located at Gateshead, Dunston and Gateshead Stadium whilst Newcastle International Airport is just 10 miles to the north.

Atmosphere: The quiet suburb is known as one of Tyneside’s most sought-after locations with many impressive properties within its boundary. There are a number of independent shops, supermarkets and restaurants.

Things to do: The Ravensworth Golf Course is close to the property as is the symbolic Angel of the North. Saltwell Park, nestled in the centre of Gateshead and with many accolades to its name, is a fine example of a Victorian park with walking and jogging routes, children’s play areas plus tennis facilities.

Schools: Kells Lane Primary School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted and Oakfield Junior School is rated ‘good’. There are a number of excellent secondary options within Newcastle, including Sacred Heart Catholic High School and St Mary’s Catholic School.

