A sunny, Grade II listed family home in Hertfordshire with peaceful gardens that border the River Cam

Located in the sought-after village of Ashwell, The Old Rectory is a beautiful family home with light-flooded interiors and charming gardens.

Marvellous in mellow yellow and with beautifully kept interiors to match, Ashwell’s Old Rectory — about eight miles from Royston and 19 from Cambridge — enjoys sunny gardens leading down to the River Cam.

The property is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £2.25 million, and benefits from large windows which flood the internal spaces with plenty of natural daylight. This, met with the crisp, bright interiors which run throughout the house, helps to create a serene, elegant environment.

The kitchen, in particular, with its wooden floors and white quartz countertops is an especially charming room.

With five, mostly dual-aspect bedrooms, it’s Grade II listed, dates from about 1830 and sits in just under an acre of land, through which a drive meanders and where mature sycamores, firs, oaks and limes are dotted about.

The Old Rectory is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £2.25 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Ashwell: What you need to know

Location: 45 miles from central London and just over 18 miles south of Cambridge. There are excellent transport links both by car and rail, with access to the A10, A1 and M25, and the Ashwell & Morden train station runs services to London in under an hour.

Atmosphere: The sought-after village benefits from a butchers, a well-loved bakery, a coffee and gift shop, three pubs; a doctor’s surgery, dentist and chemist.

Things to do: Visit the Ashwell Village Museum, Gotha Gardens at Pembroke Farm or take a day trip to Cambridge where you can punt along the River Cam, visit the University museums and Gothic-spired buildings and meander along the historic streets.

Schools: There are several good options in the area with Ashwell Primary School, Steeple Morden C of E VC Primary School and Guilden Morden C of E Primary Academy, all rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. Secondary options include Knights Templar, Kingshott School and Kimbolton School, with further options in Cambridge.

See more property for sale in the area.