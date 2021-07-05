A sweet three-bed cottage in the heart of England’s ‘prettiest village’ — where Downton Abbey, Warhorse and Agatha Christie’s ‘Poirot’ were filmed

As so often the story goes with property, you can end up forfeiting location over style and price. However, that is thankfully not the case with this beautiful home, nestled in the By Brook Valley.

In the heart of Castle Combe sits a quintessential country village cottage that is in every way befitting for a village of such notoriety.

Number 2 School Lane is an utterly charming (and we really mean that), stone-built cottage in the heart of the picturesque Cotswolds village of Castle Combe, and is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker for the not so scary sum of £675,000.

It’s easy to see why Castle Combe is often referred to as ‘the prettiest village in England’. Located in the heart of the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, it comes with ample of traditional Cotswold character and charm, thanks to its beautiful streets that are lined with stone-walled cottages and a river traversing through.

The village is a well-loved filming location for both TV and films, most notably Downton Abbey, Warhorse, and several episodes of Agatha Christie’s Poirot.

The house dates from the 18th century and has since been masterfully extended, creating additional space that is in keeping with the original property, whilst still retaining its period exposed beams, mullion and casement windows, stone walls and fireplaces.

Inside is an open plan sitting/dining room, set on flagstone floors with a wood burning fire on one side and a large stone fireplace the other.

The adaptable space also has window seats and exposed stone walls, which creates a really wonderful cosy room, that could easily be configured differently to suit various needs.

The more recently added kitchen/breakfast room is reached via steps from the living/dining area and has bifold doors which lead out onto the spacious terrace, which is the perfect spot for al fresco dining with views over the surrounding countryside.

The three bedrooms are reached via separate staircases, adding to the unique charm of the property.

The principal suite and a double bedroom (complete with its own feature fireplace) is accessed via a concealed staircase from the living area, and the other double bedroom is accessed from the landing, and leads to a cosy room with a vaulted ceiling and family bathroom.

The rear garden offers a mixture of paved stone paths and steps that lead up to the lawn, which is bordered by flowerbeds, and leads to a pond, vegetable garden, chicken coop area and a workshop.

2 School Lane is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £675,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Castle Combe: What you need to know

Location: Castle Combe is located in the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Wilshire, about 12 miles from Chippenham.

Atmosphere: The village was named ‘the prettiest in England’ and, unsurprisingly is a popular destination to both live and visit. It has a small village shop, a pub, a small hotel and also the Manor House Hotel — which boasts a Michelin Starred restaurant and a Peter Alliss designed golf course (known as one of the top 100 courses in the country).

Things to do: Once you’ve eaten in the restaurant, frequented the local pub, done a couple rounds of golf and explored the beautiful countryside around the village, then head to the market town of Chippenham for its weekly markets and shopping high street. A little further afield, yet still easily reached is Bath, which offers more in terms of shopping and leisure facilities.

Schools: By Brook Valley C of E Primary School and Calder House School were both rated ‘outstanding’ in Ofsted reviews, with Trinity Church of England Primary also a great option. Secondary options can be found closer to Bath and Chippenham.

See more property for sale in the area.