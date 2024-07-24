A true labour-of-love country house with pool, party barn and endless 19th century charm

Light-filled rooms, dramatic entertaining spaces, exquisitely pretty gardens and a huge list of leisure facilities make Grove House a real find.

Few people spend three and a half decades in a house unless they truly love it, and often as not that warmth of feeling pours back out of the house and gardens. Such is the case with Grove House in Semley, a few miles from the Dorset town of Shaftesbury, and surrounded by the lush pastureland of the Cranborne Chase National Landscape.

James McKillop of Savills quotes a guide price of £4.25m for Grove House, which, for the past 33 years, has been a cherished family home.

Built of stone under a slate roof, this handsome, mid- to late-19th-century country house, which, although unlisted, is undeniably Georgian in spirit, if not in name.

The vendors bought the house, set in 20 acres of farmland, in 1990 as a near ‘blank canvas’ and have since planted trees, re-designed the gardens and created the garden rooms that provide a perfect backdrop.

Beyond the barns, the walled garden has been landscaped to accommodate a hard tennis court, heated swimming pool and stone-flagged terrace, with espaliered fruit trees lining the walls to create an ambience of seclusion and tranquillity.

Much of the remaining land is down to pasture, with the exception of an outdoor sand arena that supports the stables, and various belts of woodland, a lake and hidden duck pond further enhance the amenity and diversity of this enchanting small estate.

The same well-planned and understated approach is evident throughout the main house, which offers 4,780sq ft of accommodation on two floors with a useful annexe that can be accessed independently or integrated with the rest of the house.

The central reception hall was added early on to create a sense of arrival with double-height ceilings and a galleried landing above.

The second major improvement was the addition of the superb kitchen/breakfast/family room, which boasts large sash windows, two sets of French doors and a hexagonal cupola above that ensures the maximum passage of light into the room.

In addition, Grove House offers three south-facing reception rooms, a study, principal bedroom with a bathroom en suite, five further bedrooms, a dressing room and two further bathrooms.

Grove House is for sale at £4.25m — see more details and pictures.