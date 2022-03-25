A truly breathtaking period farmhouse in the Kent countryside with stunning interiors and a charming brick bakehouse in the garden

It's not often that a property stops us in our tracks, but that's just what Gould Farm, near the village of Frittenden in Kent, has done.

Picture-perfect Gould Farm is a simply sublime property in the heart of the Kent countryside, which finds itself currently on the market via Phillips & Stubbs with a guide price of £2.25 million.

Old English roses and established yews are scattered about the well-kept garden at the medieval hall house, with a timbered front elevation similarly adorned in yellow blooms.

Grade II listed, with 16th- and 18th-century additions, unusual architectural features include original mullion windows, a medieval oak screen, jettied cross wing and a crown post roof.

The property comes with about 2¾ acres of gardens and paddock including a separate home office in an old brick bakehouse, and adorns a tiny hamlet formerly known as The Brook, just outside the village of Frittenden, nine miles from Tenterden.

A separate stables and tractor store could be converted for residential use, subject to consent.

Frittenden: What you need to know

Location: Approximately 17 miles east of Royal Tunbridge Wells, above the High Weald Area of Natural Beauty in Kent. Nearby Staplehurst Station has quick links into London.

Atmosphere: The village is well-equipped with a primary school, local church, village store and tennis and cricket clubs.

Things to do: Further shopping facilities and restaurants can be found in the nearby towns of Tenterden and Cranbrook and the High Weald AONB is the perfect place to explore via foot, bike or horse.

Schools: Frittenden Church of England Primary School, Cranbrook School, Benenden School and Marlborough House are just a selection of the many schooling options in the area.

