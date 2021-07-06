A truly outstanding Georgian house that is up for sale for only the fourth time in its 278-year existence

Aislaby Hall is magnificent beyond belief, having undergone extensive refurbishments over the past 20 years, the substantial property is now up for sale and comes with over 27 acres.

Pastoral parkland wraps around this property, with mature trees, colourful borders, winding pathways and far-reaching views over its 28 acres, just south of the North York Moors and Dalby Forest.

It is on the market for only the fourth time since its construction in 1742, via Knight Frank at a guide price of £2.75 million.

Georgian Aislaby Hall’s symmetry, sash windows, plasterwork and grand proportions clearly show the influence of John Carr of York, with impressive reception rooms that include a 30ft banqueting hall.

In the tiny hamlet of Aislaby, not far from Pickering, there are eight bedrooms in the main house, plus a three-bedroom cottage and stables that could be converted to residential use.

Aislaby Hall is currently on the market via Knight Frank for £2.75 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Pickering: What you need to know

Location: Pickering is a market town in North Yorkshire, at the foot of the North York Moors.

Atmosphere: Known as the gateway to the North York Moors, Pickering is a bustling market town ideally located for those wishing to get out and explore the beautiful surrounding landscape.

Things to do: There are three theatres in the town and a selection of shops and cafes; but the main attraction is surely the countless walks, cycling trails, bridle tracks and camp spots around Pickering and the North York Moors — particularly around Newbridge Park. A true haven for those wishing to get outdoors. In the town, there is a 1930’2 steam train railway station, with a steam train running between Whitby and Pickering that is well worth a ride.

Schools: St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Pickering Community Junior School and Lady Lumley’s School are three good, local options.

See more property for sale in the area.