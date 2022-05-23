Hill Farm House in the village of Kelvedon, in Essex, not only showcases spectacular, recently renovated interiors, but magical landscaped gardens designed by an award-winning designer.

The gardens at Hill Farm House, in Kelvedon, have been created by multiple Chelsea gold-medallist Robin Williams Design.

There is a Yorkstone terrace for alfresco relaxation and, beyond it, a perfectly trimmed lawn flanked by exquisite beds bursting with year-round colour.

Well-conceived pathways create a sense of movement, with mature trees and the occasional sculpture adding vertical interest, and, at the back, a magnificent pond is home to aquatic plants and wildlife.

The house — which is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £3.35 million — makes the most of the views across its beautiful grounds, particularly from the elegant reception hall and the orangery, the dining area of which is seamlessly linked to the striking kitchen.

The separate drawing and dining rooms provide additional entertaining space, as does the summer pavilion outside.

An imposing staircase leads to the top two floors, with their five bedrooms—the master suite has not one, but two dressing rooms. Hill Farm House also comes with a gym, swimming pool and tennis court.

Kelvedon: What you need to know

Location: Kelvedon is located in North Essex, in-between Chelmsford and Colchester. The rail station in Kelvedon offers services to London Liverpool Street making it an ideal location for commuters.

Atmosphere: Both Kelvedon and Coggeshall (the neighbouring village) provide a lovely village atmosphere with a real community feel that offers fantastic commuting links; complete with a butchers, community store, several pubs, restaurants and a post office.

Things to do: The larger market towns of Chelmsford, Braintree and Colchester offer further amenities.

Schools: There are numerous fantastic schools in the area, both state and private, including Colchester Royal Grammar, King Edward VI Grammar School and County High School for Girls, Felsted and New Hall.

