A two-bedroom cottage with a moat in the Lune Valley for less than £500,000

Thurland Cottage is the perfect small home in some of the finest English countryside, with a castle quite literally on your doorstep.

Those who know me know that there is nothing I find more desirable in a property than a moat. I am not entirely sure why I find them so fascinating. It could be because I have always been interested in castles and medieval warfare. It could be because, as an introvert, I find it reassuring that people can’t just walk up to your door and say hello without siege weaponry. Perhaps it is both.

The issue with moats in general, beyond general upkeep (don’t want a moat full of algae, do you. You want people to see the skeletons of your previously defeated enemies, as a warning), is that they are usually attached to homes that we would file in the bracket of being ‘quite expensive’. Imagine my joy in finding this cottage, within a moat, on sale for £475,000 with Fine & Country.

A (relatively) affordable moat. What a time to be alive. There are, of course, reasons for this. The cottage (Thurland Cottage) is within the grounds of Thurland Castle, which has been developed into 12 houses and apartments. So you will have to share the use of the moat. But you will not have to share the two-bedroom cottage. So that’s a start.

The property is a single floor situation, with a large kitchen/dining room, a sitting room, and a vast master bedroom with en suite and dressing room/study. The interiors have been sensitively restored as part of the development, providing a pleasing mix of old and new throughout.

The shared gardens extend to some 10 acres, and include a tennis court, as well as private parking.

And the home itself is situated in the Lune Valley, which borders both the Forest of Bowland and The Yorkshire Dales, with the Lake District a short drive away. There are plenty of great pubs around, including the local pub in Tunstall, while Kirkby Lonsdale is fewer than 5 miles away.

Thurland Cottage is for sale with Fine & Country for £475,000. For more information and pictures, click here