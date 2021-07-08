A unique period house, just a stone’s throw from the seafront, where Lewis Carroll stayed whilst writing ‘Alice in Wonderland’

There's an element of the bizarre looking at the Red Cottage from the outside — with its turreted chimneys and deep red brick facade, it's not hard to see where Lewis Carroll got his inspiration from.

The Red Cottage is a unapologetically unique period home, currently on the market via Sanderson Young at a guide price of £999,999.

A rare creation only 300 yards from the seafront at Whitburn, The Red Cottage was built in 1842 by architect Benjamin Green for industrialist Thomas Barnes, who owned a quarry and brickworks and wanted to show off as many design features as possible, not to mention a variety of roof tiles and bricks, presumably to display the versatility of his products.

A cricket enthusiast, he had the chimneys built to resemble stumps—there’s even a ball on top of one of them.

With all this in mind, the legend that Lewis Carroll stayed here seems fitting. There are five bedrooms and the lovely half-acre south-facing garden has fruit trees, a grape house and an air-raid shelter.

Whitburn: What you need to know

Location: Whitburn is a village in South Tyneside, on the North East coast of England, approximately 14 miles from Newcastle. The nearest metro stations are located at Seaburn, East Boldon and Stadium of Light, with main line services running from Newcastle. Newcastle International Airport is also approximately 20 miles /40 minute drive away.

Atmosphere: Whitburn is a small seaside town on the North East Coast that has a selection of small shops and cafes and several local primary schools.

Things to do: Explore the beautiful North East coast with a trip to Souter Lighthouse and the numerous long stretches of sandy beaches that run along the coast — great for birdwatching. The South Shields Museum and Art Gallery is sure to interest those wishing to learn the history of the area better, whilst the South Shields Golf Club also nearby. There are several shops and cafes in the town, but with Newcastle only a short distance away, it means there are countless restaurants, museums, art galleries, bars and shops (almost) on your doorstep.

Schools: Local primary school’s in the area include Whitburn Village Primary School and Marsden Primary School with Whitburn Church of England Academy as a good secondary option.

