A West Sussex dower house with a swimming pool, rose garden and beautiful terraced grounds

The Dower House is a beautiful Georgian manor house, perfectly located and beautifully presented. Penny Churchill takes a look.

For sale for the first time in more than 20 years, elegant, Georgian The Dower House at Walberton, West Sussex, was once the principal house to the largest of three farms on the Walberton Manor estate.

Now on the market through the Chichester office of Hamptons International and Walberton agent Sims Williams at a guide price of £2.5m, the house stands in 2½ acres of beautiful landscaped gardens – its focal point a glorious walled rose garden that is a blaze of colour in summer. During their tenure, the owners, who are reluctant downsizers, also installed a swimming pool, which is cleverly screened by a solid beech hedge.

‘Built in the 18th century and later extended, it offers 5,885sq ft of gracious living space that includes three fine reception rooms’

A Grade II-listed manor house, The Dower House rises from mature gardens, with areas of lawn, terraced seating and the wonderful swimming pool, as well as the rose garden.

The Dower House stands in verdant seclusion next to the church in the heart of historic Walberton village, eight miles from Chichester and two miles from Barnham station.

Built in the 18th century and later extended, it offers 5,885sq ft of gracious living space that includes three fine reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, a master suite, two further bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor, with three further bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor.

There isn’t much to not recommend The Dower House. There is even possibly the potential for development, subject to planning permission with Arun District Council. Although, unless one fell in love and happened to have an extremely large family, it’s hard to imagine wanting to change a leaf in this property’s garden.

The Dower House is on the market through Hamptons International and Sims Williams at a guide price of £2.5 million. Click here to see more pictures and find out more about the property.