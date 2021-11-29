A wonderful family home with spacious rooms, three acres of gardens and a gorgeous two-bed granary cottage in the grounds, in a popular commuting village in Kent

Water Farm on the outskirts of Smeeth, near Ashford in Kent is a wonderfully unpretentious, comfortable family home with just the right blend of traditional style with modern airs.

Some houses just look wholesome from the outset, and beautiful Water Farm is no exception. It’s easy to imagine children running around in the large lawned garden, a dog or two asleep in front of one of the inglenook fireplaces, resting after a long walk through the fields.

Currently on the market via Sandersons at a guide price of £1.15 million, it showcases a fine example of cosy, beautifully presented interiors that unite wonderful period features — think large exposed ceiling timbers, show-stopping inglenook fireplaces and exposed brick work which blend with clean and tasteful modern finishes.

The accommodation is spread over two floors and amounts to just shy of 3,000 sq ft of living space. In total there are five bedrooms (one is a bit of a squeeze, but would be ideal for babies or younger children) with two en-suites in total.

Downstairs there is also a study linking off from the utility room which is a great addition for anyone working from home — and an added bonus in that a bedroom needn’t be sacrificed in favour of a desk.

The well-appointed kitchen/dining room is fitted with underfloor heating and a stable door leads out onto the terrace and garden — perfect for balmy warmer evenings when alfresco dining calls.

The Grade II listed property was built circa 1720 on a deer park formerly part of the Scots Hall Estate (once said to be ‘one of the most splendid houses in Kent).

Sadly the magnificent house came to its demise in 1808, but the some of the original building material was saved and was thus used to build the granary cottage, which is also included in the sale and set within the three acres of grounds.

The granary provides excellent flexible accommodation options (or the potential to let as a holiday home), with two bedrooms and an open-plan kitchen/living area.

Formal lawned gardens, paddock, several outbuildings (including a garage and workshop), a large pond surrounded with mature trees and a tennis court complete the comfortable three acres of outdoor space.

Water Farm would make a fantastic family home and caters to a range of ages thanks to the wonderful addition of a granary cottage on site. It is spacious, comfortable and completely unpretentious — just how it should be.

Smeeth: What you need to know

Location: Four miles east of Ashford in Kent. There is easy access onto the A20 with an international train station in Ashford that connects to London St Pancras, Paris, Lille and Brussels. There is also a station in Westenhanger — approximately 3 miles away.

Atmosphere: Smeeth is a popular village that is home to a primary school, local pub, church, park and playing field. It presents a wonderful setting for family life that is still easily commutable.

Things to do: The neighbouring villages of Sellindge, Aldington and Bradbourne are all home to local shops, pubs and excellent farm shops which sell local, fresh produce. The larger town of Ashford offers more in the way of shopping with the vast McAruthur Glen designer outlet, plus plenty of excellent restaurants. Godinton House and Gardens are also open to the public.

Schools: Sellindge Primary School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted whilst the local village primary — Smeeth Community Primary School is said to require improvements. Secondary options include Ashford School and Highworth Grammar School.

