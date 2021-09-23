A wonderful Georgian house with a greenhouse that Hogwarts would be proud of, and an incredible converted dovecot

What could buy you a two bedroom flat on the outskirts of London goes a whole lot further in Northumberland, in the shape of this charming Georgian stone house with beautiful gardens, six bedrooms and a separate Dovecote.

It’s not often that we start a property article with the greenhouse, yet that’s what we have today in a house which has many idyllic spots to sit and catch some sun or admire the view.

Yet what most caught our eyes about the Georgian East House East House — at Lincoln Hill in Northumberland — is the striking two-storey greenhouse. It’s not too dissimilar to the sort of space you’d imagine being used to teach Herbology at Hogwarts, a Utopia of fantastic foliage and streaming light. Best of all, the owners clearly realise this and have turned it into an outdoor room rather than leaving it for potting tables and bags of compost. It puts a whole new spin on al fresco dining in the process.

It even has a wonderful view: when you peer beneath snake-like vines, the surrounding North Tyne Valley is in clear shot. The greenhouse — yes, yes, plus the house and grounds of course — is currently on the market via Finest Properties for offers in excess of £850,000.

The walled kitchen garden is as beautifully kept as the wildlife ponds and the house itself, with its six bedrooms, three en suite (the owners run a B&B), and Rayburn kitchen range.

Stone built in 1799, the property offers fantastic adaptable and wonderfully presented accommodation, which benefit from tall ceilings, large windows and original exposed beams.

Further accommodation is found in the Grade II-listed Dovecote, which can be a holiday let or private annexe. As described by the agents as ‘luxurious and cosy, with a minimalist style that highlights the beautiful stonework,’ the Dovecote is a unique feature that offers fantastic flexibility.

Set in the lovely hamlet of Lincoln Hill, Humshaugh village is very close and the market town of Hexham is only a few miles south.

Lincoln Hill : What you need to know

Location: In the North Tyne Valley, approximately 1 mile from Humshaugh village. Hexhaim is located approximately 7 miles to the south.

Atmosphere: The idyllic hamlet is closely situated to the Hadrian’s Wall World Heritage Site and nearby Humshaugh offers a range of fantastic amenities, including an award-winning village shop, a popular pub, cafe, GP’s surgery church and village hall.

Things to do: The surrounding area offers fantastic walks, numerous golf courses and race courses located at Hexham. Newcastle (approximately 25 miles) offers much more in terms of nightlife, restaurants, shopping, schools and leisure facilities.

Schools: Humshaugh Church of England First School, Chollerton Church of England Aided First School and Newbrough Church of England Primary School are all local and received ‘good’ ratings from Ofsted. Secondary options can be found closer to Newcastle, including Dame Allan’s School, Newcastle High School for Girls Senior School and Westfield School.

