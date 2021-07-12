A wonderful Luytens-style house that sits right on the East Devon coast

Those looking for a slice of Devon paradise need look no further than Cramalt Lodge — a large period property with impressive coastal views and lush private gardens.

At first glance, Cramalt Lodge’s coastal setting and pale-blue shutters bring to mind a Provençal bastide, but this seven-bedroom house in Budleigh Salterton was built in 1923 in a style inspired by Lutyens. The property is going up for sale by informal tender on July 22 via Jackson-Stops for offers over £1 million.

Owned by the same family since 1953, it has kept intact many period details, from ornamental joinery to open fireplaces and the dog-leg staircase.

It’s now in need of modernisation, but, with almost 4,000sq ft set across two floors, it offers plenty of space and scope to become a striking family home — a home spiced up by the added charm of long views across the mature grounds to the sea beyond.

Budleigh Salterton: What you need to know

Location: Budleigh Salterton is a small town on the east coast of Devon, 15 miles south east of Exeter, in an Area of Natural Outstanding Beauty. The nearest train station is Exeter St Davids, with Great Western Services running to London.

Atmosphere: This small coastal town lies between the larger towns of Sidmouth and Exmouth and developed as a smaller resort in the early 19th century. The high street is home to a number of small independent shops and cafes.

Things to do: There is an annual literary festival every September in the town, but the main attraction is surely the coast itself, with miles of walks to enjoy and long stretches of sandy beaches. Sail in the Exe estuary, or visit Woodbury Common golf course. Exeter is just a short distance and provides further amenities. The Bicton Park Botanical Gardens proves a lovely day out, as does the Fairlynch Museum and Arts Centre.

Schools: St Peter’s Church of England Primary School, Drake’s Church of England Primary School and Otterton Church of England Primary School are all good local primary options, with secondary options found closer to Exeter, including Exeter School, Sidmouth College and The Maynard School.

