A wonderful working windmill for sale, complete with eight-bedroom mill house, a thriving flour business and a cafe

This unique Lincolnshire property and key Boston landmark houses eight bedrooms, a flour business and café.

Maud Foster Windmill is one of Boston’s most well-known landmarks, and it has been listed on the market, complete with its Mill House and thriving flour business for £998,800.

The windmill and house, built in 1819 for Isaac and Thomas Reckitt, is for sale with Bruce Mather.

The seven-storey, five sail windmill is located on the banks of the Maud Foster, from which it is named.

The mill is in working order, providing flour which is sold at the onsite shop and café. Today the flour is ground electronically, although the mill’s wheel still turns, even in a light wind.

The Grade I listed mill houses the public areas and two workshops downstairs, but at the back of the building a staircase winds up several floors, with bedrooms leading from it.

Ultimately the stairs take you to a loft-style penthouse.

A further five bedrooms can be found in the mill house, where rooms are large with high ceilings, and plenty of exposed beams.

There is a garden with pretty flower beds behind the mill and a large garage which has scope to be converted into a home office, gym or guest house, subject to planning.

At the front of the property is a large parking area, with gated entrance.

Maud Foster Windmill in Willoughby Road, Boston, is on the market for £998,800 with Bruce Mather.