An 18th century gem that’s immaculate inside and out, with beautiful interiors, spa pool and outstanding equestrian facilities

Normanby Hill House is a beautiful Georgian house that's one of the best homes for sale right now in North Yorkshire.

Estate agents using phrases like ‘one of the finest houses in [insert generic settlement name]’ is something which often sets a few alarm bells going. Clearly, saying that a house is ‘one of the finest’ could simply mean ‘in the top 20’ — which, if you’re talking about a village of a few dozen homes, doesn’t really mean much. If the pad in question is an absolute gem, why not double down? Simply say ‘this is the best gosh-darn house for miles around’; this is estate agency, after all, not a prestigious architectural award, and nobody gets hurt if you push the boat out. Particularly not when the home in question is somewhere as clearly wonderful as Normanby Hill House.

Normanby Hill House is for sale at £2.65m via Savills, who describe it as (as you might have guessed) ‘unequivocally one of the finest houses in Ryedale’ — and yes, as you’ve probably surmised by now, that description seems entirely apt as far as we can tell. Apart from anything else, it’s the second-most expensive property on the market in Rydeale at the moment, only behind the 200+ acre Swathgill Estate.

Normanby Hill House comes with ‘only’ 15 acres, but unless you particularly want to get into land management as a side gig, that’s probably about the perfect size. And there’s a lot more about the place which is also pretty much perfect too.

Recommended videos for you

A Georgian country house with modern-age eco credentials, Normanby Hill House has been extensively refurbished by the current owner, from plasterwork and wood panelling to the installation of air-source heat pumps and intelligent lighting control.

Is it perfect in every way? No, for it seems from this picture that the house has previously been owned by an Arsenal fan. Well, you can’t have everything.

This home office actually brings us to another plus:there are two separate Wi-Fi systems, with one running off the nearby 5G signal, in case the regular broadband fails. Now that is attention to detail.

The house is located in the little hamlet of Normanby, about five miles from Pickering and nine miles from Malton, and given that we’re now half-way through this article, it’s probably high time that we ticked off a few more details: six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a 24ft kitchen/breakfast/living room with amazing views over the grounds.

A further outdoor kitchen can be found beside a ‘bespoke exercise and spa pool’ built into a bank.

Elsewhere within the 15 acres is an orchard of apple, pear, plum, greengage and walnut trees, plus a stable block with eight loose boxes and 10 individually fenced paddocks.

Normanby Hill House is for sale via Savills at £2.65m — see more details and pictures.