An absolutely idyllic stone farmhouse, buried in the Caldbeck Fells of the Lake District

Claybottom Farm is exactly as it should be, with a price tag that reflects the love and care which has gone into preserving it for generations to come. Alexandra Fraser takes a look.

Adorable cottages in the countryside are normally paired with adorable price points, varying from the low £300,000s, usually up to £800,000. We see so many adorable little hideaways for under £400,000 that we’ve actually rounded the best of them up for you.

So when we see a cute little cottage for over £1 million, we sit up a little straighter and take a look at what exact bang buyers are getting for their buck.

Claybottom Farm, Wigton has been upgraded from country cottage to ‘lakeland residence’ by estate agents Fine & Country via OnTheMarket.com, who have put it on the market at a guide price of £1,100,000.

Said to date from the 1600s, the farmhouse has been beautifully renovated and is charmingly neutral, celebrating natural wood touches with light tones and wonderful scenery with big windows. Underfloor heating abounds throughout the ground floor (except for the living room, for the sake of protecting the original flagstone floor) and a sympathetic glass extension shows off the beauty of the Caldbeck Fells beyond. This sets it apart from many other farmhouses, which so often fall victim to their smaller rooms and lower ceilings.

With four bedrooms, twelve acres of land and equestrian facilities (a stone, two-story barn with stables, a track room, and stores), Claybottom Farm’s placement in this particular price bracket becomes a little clearer. Idyllically placed in the northern region of the Lake District National Park in the quaint hamlet of Nether Row, one could hardly ask for a more picturesque setting.

Landscaped gardens lie beyond the house, including a large kitchen garden, a beautiful terrace (perfect for an evening drink in the summer months) and even a Mediterranean orangery. Although one could live a perfectly rounded life within the land’s borders, the Fells wait just beyond, with promises of horse riding, hiking, biking and the like.

For those not quite ready to let go of the outside world, the nearby Caldbeck and Hesket Newmarket are both less than two miles away, with schools, shops, pubs, doctor’s surgeries and all the other mundane things which one may need. Whatever your plans, we can’t think of a better place to post your self to best explore North Cumbria.

Claybottom Farm is on the market through agents Fine & Country via OnTheMarket.com at a guide price of £1,100,000. Click here for more information and images.