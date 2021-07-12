An Arts-and-Crafts home with stunning gardens and private river frontage on the River Avon

Everything about Avon Court has a opulent yet whimsical air about it — from the large wrought iron entrance gates, to the mature Willow tree in the garden that leads down to a mooring on a private stretch of river.

Avon Court’s glorious setting on a bend of the Avon — with private frontage, a mooring beside a lovely willow and dipping opportunities through the bull rushes on hot days — is hard to beat. The house is currently on the market via Hamptons for £3.95 million.

Just outside Alveston village, which is about 15 minutes from Stratford-upon-Avon and once home to J. B. Priestley, it has five bedrooms and dates to the 1930s with plenty of Arts-and-Crafts features to prove it.

The beautifully landscaped gardens include a summerhouse and terrace and, in winter months, the indoor heated swimming pool should satisfy water babies.

Avon Court is currently on the market via Hamptons at a guide price of £3.95 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Alveston: What you need to know

Location: Alveston is a village located just three miles east of Stratford-upon-avon in Warwickshire.

Atmosphere: The village has two well-regarded pubs and a church. The neighbouring village of Tiddington has a primary school and offers more in terms of day to day shopping amenities. Stratford-upon-Avon has a number of excellent restaurants, shops and recreational facilities.

Things to do: Enjoy the secluded stretch of the River Avon and your own private river mooring from your back garden. The Medieval market town of Stratford-upon-Avon offers plenty to keep all ages entertained and is well known for its connection to Shakespeare. Literature, historian and theatre enthusiasts ca visit Shakespeare’s birthplace and the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, where The Royal Shakespeare Company performs.

Schools: Alveston C of E Primary School is a good, local primary option, as is Stratford Preparatory School and The Croft Preparatory School. Secondary options closer to Stratford-upon-Avon, including King Edward VI School and Stratford Girls’ Grammar School — both of which were rated outstanding in ofsted reviews.

See more property for sale in the area.